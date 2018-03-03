'Arsenal players will continue to let Wenger down' - Wright slams underperforming Gunners

Arsenal players are responsible for Arsene Wenger's "demise" and will continue to let their manager down, according to former Gunners striker Ian Wright.

Wenger has had to face regular calls to end his 22-year association with Arsenal in recent times but has managed to cling on despite his side seeming to be on the slide.

Sunday's 3-0 Carabao Cup final defeat to Manchester City saw the scrutiny on Wenger increase and another loss by the same scoreline to Pep Guardiola's men on Thursday has only exacerbated the situation.

Arsenal were jeered off the pitch at the Emirates on Thursday following the loss that leaves them trailing Premier League pacesetters City by 30 points with 10 games to go.

And Wright, who played under Wenger during his first two seasons in charge, cannot see the Arsenal players changing their ways after letting their manager down for so long.

Wright told Omnisport at the London Football Awards: "It [Arsenal's situation] is very difficult, but not surprising, because for many years they've had players that can't fight, dig in, lead and fight for themselves, the club and manager.

"The manager has had a lot of faith in a lot players and many of them have let him down and will continue to let him down, and that'll be his demise unfortunately. Not him, it's the players.

"They have taken his kindness and that management style as weakness, so in the end now there's no accountability, no consequence to playing badly or putting in abject performances.

"That's where we are at the moment. I'm sure it'll change at some stage because we're a great football club and that will turn around.

"But at the moment we're going through a terrible stage of trying to stay in touch with the top guys – we're nowhere near it."

The Europa League is Arsenal's last chance for silverware this term and they face a potentially tricky tie against AC Milan, with the first leg on Thursday, and Wright has no idea what to expect from the Gunners.

"I've not got worries because I can't call one Arsenal game from one to the next," Wright added.

"I know the players are good enough, but they need to show some heart, grit, drive, determination for a manager who has showed a lot of faith in them and they've let him down on numerous occasions."