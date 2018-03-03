A head coach’s walk onto the court before the start of any college basketball home game almost always is uneventful. He’s got to get there somehow, sometime. Sean Miller’s entry Thursday evening to the court at the McKale Center was not routine. He was greeted with a standing ovation from the typical capacity crowd. It was enthusiastic enough Miller was compelled to lift his arm in acknowledgement of the greeting.

Everyone is guilty: In college sports scandals, presumption of innocence does not exist

This is the one place in America, of course, Miller could expect to be embraced.

CONFERENCE TOURNAMENTS:

AAC | ACC | Big 12 | Big East | Big Ten | Pac-12 | SEC

Last Friday, an ESPN reporter wrote that a source told him there was an FBI wiretap of Miller on the telephone with agency recruiter Christian Dawkins discussing a six-figure payment to secure the recruitment of star forward Deandre Ayton.

The reaction was immediate and feverish, because the reaction always is immediate and feverish. The response to a college athletics scandal is different than in any other arena of American public life. The rush to judgment in these circumstances always — not almost always, always — is furious and the scandal remains indelible for this simple reason: Almost everyone who follows the sport has a vested interest in the veracity of such reports.

There are roughly 100 major basketball programs; 99 percent of those in the audience are eager to believe anything negative said about any one of them. That leaves the one percent, the Arizona fans, passing out standing Os when their guy walks into the gym and piecing together information online to defend their favorite program against whatever charges are wrought.

We saw the same thing regarding Miles Bridges and Michigan State when his name was included in the Yahoo! Sports report revealing information from documents seized at the offices of pro basketball agent Andy Miller, including some expense requests filed by Dawkins. One of those was a request by Dawkins to be reimbursed for $400 he said he’d presented to Bridges’ mother.

NCAA TOURNAMENT BRACKET PROJECTION: Michigan State stuck on No. 2 seed line

In the political arena, there's a significant degree of skepticism regarding any negative report; the identity of the target dictates how large the pool of skeptics might be. And that can be healthy, encouraging those presenting the news to assure that every fact and nuance is properly measured.

The embrace of negativity about “other” programs isn’t even endemic to professional sports, because the righteousness that often exists at the college level — we don’t just win, but we do it the right way — isn’t prevalent. No one has forgotten about Deflategate or Spygate, but no one in a position of power with the Patriots ever got a show-cause order, either.

It is epidemic in college sports.

The Yahoo! report was essential for uncovering detail about how at least one agency apparently operated in the pursuit of future basketball clients. It listed multiple players as accepting loans from ASM, although the majority of those who allegedly received the most significant loans have exhausted their eligibility.

However, where they might have been room to doubt some of the items listed — especially those that were the product of expense reports filed by Dawkins — there instead were immediate assumptions of guilt.

We saw this reflected in Wisconsin fans’ harangue against Bridges in last Sunday’s regular-season finale, when he was serenaded with chants of “cheater” while shooting free throws. On Twitter, fans mocked the speed with which Kentucky and Duke decided to keep active players who had been included on a list of players published by Yahoo! as having met or dined with agency representatives.

That stampede was even greater and more brutal regarding ESPN’s report on Miller, though several in the sports journalism business soon wondered openly about the solidity of the report.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL POWER RANKINGS: Kentucky, West Virginia creeping back into contention

The story contained no quotes, no supporting transcripts, no sound clips — and thus no context — of the phone call that supposedly contained Miller discussing with Dawkins a six-figure payment to secure the commitment of elite talent Deandre Ayton. It was based on “sources familiar with the government’s evidence.”

One recruiting analyst told Sporting News it was curious Miller would have spoken to Dawkins about Ayton’s recruitment because there was never any sense Dawkins was involved.

When the reporter appeared on an ESPN news broadcast to discuss the story, he said the conversation occurred in the spring of 2017. Ayton committed to Arizona in September 2016. ESPN subsequently issued two corrections, settling on the call occurring in 2017 and otherwise offering no specific or general timing.

So here is what we know now:

Regarding Sean Miller and Arizona

1. Attorney Lynden B. Rose, representing Ayton’s family, said the family is “outraged and disgusted” by the implication Ayton or his family had "any involvement in illegal or prohibited activities regarding his decision to matriculate at the University of Arizona." Rose explained Deandre told the FBI in an interview he “never discussed or solicited payments” from the university.

2. Miller initially issued a statement declaring he would be “vindicated,” then Thursday afternoon appeared at a news briefing and read from a prepared statement declaring the ESPN report was “inaccurate, false and defamatory. He coached the team that night against Stanford, and the Wildcats clinched a Pac-12 championship with a victory.

NCAA TOURNAMENT BRACKET 2018: Selection Sunday show time, date, TV schedule

3. Ayton remains an active player for the Wildcats and appeared in their games Saturday against Oregon and Thursday against Stanford.

Regarding the list of players who allegedly met or dined with agency representatives:

1. Collin Sexton of Alabama, Kevin Knox of Kentucky and Wendell Carter of Duke all were cleared by their schools to continue playing. The Yahoo! story did not indicate whether any of the three or their family members had accepted a meal from the agency, which would be a minor violation, whether they dined with the agent reps and then picked up their own meals, which would be permitted, or whether they merely met with the reps, which also is permissible under NCAA rules.

2. In the course of investigating the charge that Bridges mother might have accepted $400 cash and a meal worth $70, which both the player and his mother denied to MSU, the school discovered a member of his family had accepted a $40 meal. He was declared ineligible, made a restitution by donating the money to charity, and will play Friday in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals.

MORE: Is the Mountain West wooing basketball heavyweight Gonzaga?

There was alot in the Yahoo! story that was supported by documents the reporters had the opportunity to examine, particularly the charges that multiple former college players received tens of thousands of dollars in loans while they were still either NCAA athletes or on their way to competing in college.

The Bridges allegation, while worthy of inclusion in the piece, also merits a high degree of skepticism given the perils of expense accounting in any industry — let alone one in which receipts for many transactions aren’t likely to be exchanged.

Dawkins, as well, was dismissed last May by Miller’s company ASM Sports after an investigation by the NBA Players Association indicated he allegedly had used a player’s credit card for $42,000 in Uber rides.

Context is important.

MORE:

Sean Miller's announcement he will continue at Arizona is his boldest coaching decision



If Bridges had wanted to be paid to play basketball this winter, he could have been paid a lot more than $470 — plus room, board, tuition and cost-of-attendance stipend — to do so. He was a projected mid-first round pick and widely was expected to turn professional. Even his mother expected that to be Miles’ course. He chose instead to spend his time pursuing an NCAA championship with the Spartans because "it was always something in my heart that told me to stay. I had bigger plans, a bigger purpose this year .”

It would seem he had more in mind than what he could have earned in the equivalent of about two hours as an NBA player. It might be helpful to remember than the next time he goes to the foul line.