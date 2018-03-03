Boxing: Golovkin determined to go down as a great, says trainer Sanchez

Gennady Golovkin's trainer says the undefeated Kazakh will be ready to go down as "one of the greatest middleweights that ever put on the gloves" by beating Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez.

Golovkin determined to go down as a great, says trainer Sanchez

Golovkin and Alvarez step into the ring at the T-Mobile Arena for a rematch on May 5 after their first fight ended in a contentious draw at the same Las Vegas venue last September.

Abel Sanchez, Golovkin's trainer, considers the second bout between the WBA, WBC, IBF and IBO middleweight champion and Alvarez to be career-defining.

The Mexican warned his compatriot Alvarez that he will have to produce something special to tarnish Golovkin's legacy.

Asked if Golovkin is angry after being denied victory six months ago, he told Omnisport: "I'm not going to say angry, but I would say more determined because I think this is a career-defining fight for both guys.

"This is the kind of fight that will mark how people look at them in the future. This fight is necessary for them to put their mark on this game - even though they are both champions and have great records, even though they have fought great fights.

"I think this is the fight that defines their career. Golovkin is determined to go out undefeated for one, and determined to be one of the greatest middleweights that ever put on the gloves. I believe we are going to have a great fight and believe it this time when Canelo says he is going to fight."

Sanchez, who called Alvarez a "liar" for "running away" from Golovkin for 12 rounds in the first fight, hopes there will be no need to discuss the judges after the rematch.

"I think if they go at each other I don't see it going past the 10th. They are both strong punchers, [both] very durable but the power in both of their hands will wear one or the other guy out. Whoever is landing the better shots will be the victor," he said.

"If there is a bearing needed on it at the end and it is the kind of fight we want, I hope the judges are not blind.

"If Canelo wins it, give it to Canelo, if Golovkin wins it, give it to Golovkin, but the controversy I think mars the glory of being a winner, or the glory of being a marquee fighter and a superstar.

"The last fight was unfortunately marred by that, this time the pressure is on Nevada to make sure we have the proper judges, to make sure we have the scoring the way it should be."