‘RAW’ thoughts

Am I the only one? Roman Reigns ‘shoots;’ Kurt Angle needs the job; why, Mickie, why?

Am I the only one who …

… is fired up for Roman Reigns versus Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania?

I just don’t understand why a significant portion of the fanbase doesn’t want to see this match. Part of me wonders if they really feel that way or if they’re just rebelling against it because they think it’s the cool thing to do.

Reigns-Lesnar II is a match three years in the making between two of the biggest stars in the business. There’s no potential matchup that’s more worthy of the WrestleMania event. Now, had WWE saved Lesnar vs. Braun Strowman and Reigns vs. John Cena for WrestleMania, I’d have a different opinion, but those ships have sailed.

The first Reigns-Lesnar encounter at WrestleMania 31 ended inconclusively (Seth Rollins inserted himself into the match and cashed in his Money in the Bank contract to win Lesnar’s WWE Title), so the rematch certainly makes sense from a storyline standpoint. And after seeing Reigns’ brilliant “worked shoot” promo on “RAW,” I’m even more excited about Reigns-Lesnar II.

Reigns talking about his passion for the business and being born into it while pointing out that Lesnar comes and goes as he pleases and is just in it for the paycheck forced the Reigns haters in the crowd to reassess how they feel about him as compared to Lesnar, and the response to Reigns was not nearly as negative by the end of the promo as it was before he began speaking. Reigns might not be their guy, but they can’t deny that he least he loves the business and shows up all the time.

The key now is for Lesnar and Paul Heyman to abandon their "tweener" roles and go full-on heel. They need to make it clear that everything Reigns said about Lesnar is true and the fans should be grateful whenever Lesnar decides to grace them with his presence. This is material that Heyman — who has no equal on the microphone — can really sink his teeth into, and it's certainly not a stretch for Lesnar to portray an entitled malcontent.

… hated the way Kurt Angle was portrayed during the show-closing angle with him, Ronda Rousey, Stephanie McMahon and Triple H?

Once again the WWE Hall of Famer and legit badass was reduced to being a sycophant willing to lie for Stephanie and Triple H because he needs his job as general manager so badly. I’m sure that Angle will reach his breaking point — perhaps as soon as this week — to set up the inevitable mixed tag match at WrestleMania pitting him and Rousey against Stephanie and Triple H, but when he does, I hope he offers an explanation as to why he repeatedly swallowed his pride and just took the abuse from his bosses.

Did he make some bad investments and lose all his money? Did Stephanie and Triple H threaten to fire his “son” Jason Jordan if Angle didn’t do as he was told? Do Stephanie and Triple H have compromising photos of Angle that were given to them by Baby Doll and Larry Zbyszko? Give me something other than he “needs the job.”

… is wondering why Mickie James is suddenly a heel and aligned with Alexa Bliss?

Why, Mickie, why? No, seriously, why?

Talk about a complete lack of storytelling. Heading into Elimination Chamber, James made it clear that she didn’t really trust Bliss, and they had no interaction during the women’s Chamber match, so nothing happened that would’ve changed James’ mind. Yet on “RAW” James and Bliss were gal pals. James turned heel without any type of explanation.

I actually think the only reason for James’ turn is that WWE wanted to book a six-woman tag on the show with Asuka, Sasha Banks and Bayley on the babyface side and they had no other heels to team with Bliss and Nia Jax. If that was the case so be it, but at least have James cut a little promo explaining why she has had a change of attitude.

… isn’t into the John Cena storyline?

As I wrote two weeks ago, it’s impossible for me to suspend my disbelief when Cena says he has no road to WrestleMania. He’s been the biggest star in the business for 15 years. All he would need to do is go to the powers that be and say, “I want a match at WrestleMania.” Or he could be the first person to declare himself for the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal. Or he could challenge United States Champion Bobby Roode to a match at WrestleMania, using the logic that when he was U.S. Champion he gave everyone a shot who wanted one and now he’s the one asking for an opportunity.

On a side note, Cena’s mention of The Undertaker in his promo is yet another tease that Cena’s opponent at WrestleMania will be the man Roman Reigns “retired” last year.

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: I have no interest in Cena vs. Undertaker at this point. Or Undertaker versus anyone, for that matter.

… thought the angle with The Miz, Seth Rollins and Finn Balor was ill-conceived?

It was one thing for Kurt Angle to give Seth Rollins a match against Miz with the stipulation that Rollins “might” get a shot at Miz’s Intercontinental Title at WrestleMania if he wins, but to bring out Finn Balor as soon as the match was over to have him face Miz with the same stipulation was nonsensical. Why would a supposedly unbiased general manager do that? It actually made Miz a sympathetic figure because it was so unfair.

Surely there were more logical ways to get to a Triple Threat Match at WrestleMania. Speaking of which, the fact that the announcers never mentioned the possibility of a Triple Threat when they were speculating on what it meant after Miz lost both matches wasn’t believable. We’re supposed to believe the thought never crossed the mind of any of the three announcers. Really?

… nearly turned the channel when yet another match between Sheamus and Cesaro and Titus Worldwide was about to start?

I did keep the show on — mainly because the remote wasn’t close by and I was too lazy to get up — but I barely paid attention to the match. I was overjoyed, however, when Sheamus and Cesaro won the best two-out-of-three falls match in two straight falls. That means the program has to be finished, right?

‘SmackDown Live’ thoughts

Am I the only one who …

… is a lot more excited about the Usos-New Day match at Fastlane after watching their promo?

As great as the program was between these two teams last year, I wasn’t looking forward to seeing them face each other again, but the promo was so good that I immediately changed my mind. Even though both teams are babyfaces and they had called a truce after their Hell in a Cell match in October, this wasn’t an “I respect you, may the best team win” promo.

The Usos clearly were speaking from the heart when they talked about not ever being on the main WrestleMania card. As for New Day, they (specifically Big E) dropped the comedy shtick and matched The Usos’ intensity. The only thing I didn’t care for was The Bludgeon Brothers interrupting the segment. I didn’t necessarily mind them getting involved, but I hated how all five babyfaces backed down from two guys holding rubber hammers.

… doesn’t understand why some fans/pundits are complaining about John Cena defeating AJ Styles?

With all the jobs Cena has done as of late, no one should be upset when he actually wins a match. Cena needed this win and losing doesn’t hurt Styles at all, especially because he will likely retain the WWE Title in the Six-Pack Challenge at Fastlane.

… thought Shane McMahon was even more obnoxious than usual when he was munching on popcorn during his backstage segments?

Is it wrong that I was hoping he’d get a popcorn kernel stuck in his throat? I’m just glad he didn’t pull the popcorn trick on Renee Young. Because that would’ve been awkward.