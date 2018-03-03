Golf: Woods commits to two tournaments in Masters build-up

Tiger Woods will continue his preparation for the Masters by taking part in the Valspar Championship and the Arnold Palmer Invitational this month.

The 14-time major champion will feature at the Innisbrook Resort from March 8-11 before heading to Bay Hill the following week, with both tournaments in his resident state of Florida.

Should Woods remain in good health, a first appearance at a major since the 2015 US PGA Championship could be in the offing at Augusta in April.

"After a good recovery week I'm committing to play in the @ValsparChamp_ and @APinv next two weeks," he posted on Twitter.

Woods underwent further back surgery in 2017 and only returned from a year away from the PGA Tour at the Farmers Insurance Open in January.

The 42-year-old finished joint-23rd at Torrey Pines, before failing to make the cut at the Genesis Open last month.

However, Woods showed significant improvement as he finished 12th at the Honda Classic on Sunday.