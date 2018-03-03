News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Tigers open AFL with tough win over Blues
Tigers open AFL with tough win over Blues

Cavs suspended JR Smith for throwing bowl of soup at coach, report says

Sporting News
Sporting News /

JR Smith missed the Cavaliers' game against the 76ers Thursday night because he threw a bowl of soup at assistant coach Damon Jones, ESPN reported Friday.

Cavs suspended JR Smith for throwing bowl of soup at coach, report says

Cavs suspended JR Smith for throwing bowl of soup at coach, report says

The Cavaliers announced two hours before the game that the veteran guard was suspended one game for conduct detrimental to the team. Cleveland coach Tyronn Lue did not say what the detrimental conduct was, but did say it happened after shootaround Thursday.


Jones, 41, had an 11-year NBA career as a player and has been on the Cavs' staff since 2014.

Smith will regain his starting spot after his suspension is over, Lue told reporters Thursday.

Back To Top