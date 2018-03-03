Cavs suspended JR Smith for throwing bowl of soup at coach, report says

JR Smith missed the Cavaliers' game against the 76ers Thursday night because he threw a bowl of soup at assistant coach Damon Jones, ESPN reported Friday.

The Cavaliers announced two hours before the game that the veteran guard was suspended one game for conduct detrimental to the team. Cleveland coach Tyronn Lue did not say what the detrimental conduct was, but did say it happened after shootaround Thursday.

Lue says something happened after shootaround leading to the Smith suspension. Hood will start in his place.

— Scott @ WFNY (@WFNYScott) March 1, 2018



Jones, 41, had an 11-year NBA career as a player and has been on the Cavs' staff since 2014.

Smith will regain his starting spot after his suspension is over, Lue told reporters Thursday.