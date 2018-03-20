March Madness 2018: NCAA Tournament scores, schedule, how to watch live

March Madness is here and that means it's time for the 2018 NCAA Tournament.
Below are NCAA Tournament scores with information on the important dates, locations, times and TV channels for the entire March Madness schedule.
The First Four games kicked off March Madness in Dayton, Ohio, on Tuesday, March 13, and Wednesday, March 14. The real first round began after that on March 15 and 16, with the second round following on March 17 and 18.
The following week's games start with the Sweet 16 on March 22 and March 23 and end with the Elite Eight on March 24 and March 25.
The Final Four games will take place in San Antonio on Saturday, March 31. The national championship game caps March Madness on Monday, April 2.
An Oral History of Steph Curry's 2008 Breakout Dance: It's the 10-year anniversary of when an unknown, baby-faced guard from Davidson completely took over the NCAA Tournament. Relive it here.
Devonte' Graham: The Kansas All-American who almost never was. How Kansas senior Devonte’ Graham went from high school afterthought to probable consensus All-American.
Upset City: Reliving the wildest opening venue in NCAA Tournament history. (Apparently, the "Fagan Jinx" is real.)
More than Webber's timeout: A look back at the unreal madness of an amazing 1993 NCAA Tournament, 25 years later.
Here is a full March Madness schedule with dates, times, locations and live TV information through championship Monday. You can also live-stream NCAA Tournament games aired on TBS, TNT and truTV via the March Madness app, and CBS games on fuboTV (7-day free trial) and via the CBS All-Access app.
All times Eastern.
First Four
All games played in Dayton, Ohio.
Tuesday, March 13
|No. 16 Radford 71, No. 16 LIU Brooklyn 61
|No. 11 St. Bonaventure 65, No. 11 UCLA 58
Wednesday, March 14
|No. 16 Texas Southern 64, No. 16 N.C. Central 46
|No. 11 Syracuse 64, No. 11 Arizona State 60
First round
Thursday, March 15
Friday, March 16
Saturday, March 17
Sunday, March 18
Thursday, March 22
|No. 11 Loyola (Ill.) vs. No. 7 Nevada
|7:07 p.m.
|CBS/fuboTV
|No. 3 Michigan vs. No. 7 Texas A&M
|7:37 p.m.
|TBS
|No. 9 Kansas State vs. No. 5 Kentucky
|Following Loyola (Ill.)-Nevada
|CBS/fuboTV
|No. 9 Florida State vs. No. 4 Gonzaga
|Following Michigan-Texas A&M
|TBS
Friday, March 23
|No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 5 Clemson
|7:07 p.m.
|CBS/fuboTV
|No. 1 Villanova vs. No. 5 West Virginia
|7:27 p.m.
|TBS
|No. 11 Syracuse vs. No. 2 Duke
|Following Clemson-Kansas
|CBS/fuboTV
|No. 3 Texas Tech vs. No. 2 Purdue
|Following Villanova-West Virginia
|TBS
*Approximate tip-off time.
NCAA Tournament dates, locations
|ROUND
|LOCATION
|DATE
|First, second rounds
|Pittsburgh
|March 15 & 17
|First, second rounds
|Wichita, Kan.
|March 15 & 17
|First, second rounds
|Dallas
|March 15 & 17
|First, second rounds
|Boise, Idaho
|March 15 & 17
|First, second rounds
|Charlotte, N.C.
|March 16 & 18
|First, second rounds
|Detroit
|March 16 & 18
|First, second rounds
|Nashville, Tenn.
|March 16 & 18
|First, second rounds
|San Diego
|March 16 & 18
|Sweet 16 West
|Los Angeles
|March 22
|Sweet 16 South
|Atlanta
|March 22
|Sweet 16 Midwest
|Omaha, Neb.
|March 23
|Sweet 16 East
|Boston
|March 23
|Elite Eight West
|Los Angeles
|March 24
|Elite Eight South
|Atlanta
|March 24
|Elite Eight Midwest
|Omaha, Neb.
|March 25
|Elite Eight East
|Boston
|March 25
|Final Four
|San Antonio
|March 31
|NCAA championship
|San Antonio
|April 2