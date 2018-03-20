March Madness 2018: NCAA Tournament scores, schedule, how to watch live

March Madness is here and that means it's time for the 2018 NCAA Tournament.

When does March Madness start? 2018 NCAA Tournament schedule

Below are NCAA Tournament scores with information on the important dates, locations, times and TV channels for the entire March Madness schedule.

The First Four games kicked off March Madness in Dayton, Ohio, on Tuesday, March 13, and Wednesday, March 14. The real first round began after that on March 15 and 16, with the second round following on March 17 and 18.

The following week's games start with the Sweet 16 on March 22 and March 23 and end with the Elite Eight on March 24 and March 25.

The Final Four games will take place in San Antonio on Saturday, March 31. The national championship game caps March Madness on Monday, April 2.

Here is a full March Madness schedule with dates, times, locations and live TV information through championship Monday. You can also live-stream NCAA Tournament games aired on TBS, TNT and truTV via the March Madness app, and CBS games on fuboTV (7-day free trial) and via the CBS All-Access app.

All times Eastern.

First Four

All games played in Dayton, Ohio.

Tuesday, March 13

Wednesday, March 14

First round

Thursday, March 15

Friday, March 16

Saturday, March 17

Sunday, March 18

Thursday, March 22

Friday, March 23

*Approximate tip-off time.

NCAA Tournament dates, locations

