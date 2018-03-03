NFL teams want QB Lamar Jackson to work out as wide receiver, too

Lamar Jackson won the Heisman Trophy as a quarterback in 2016, but could he have more success in the NFL as a wide receiver?

Multiple NFL teams have requested the quarterback work out as a wide receiver at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, according to a report from NFL Network.

Although he did not catch a single pass in his three years at Louisville, Jackson did compile 4,132 rushing yards and 50 rushing scores in 38 games.



They really asked the most exciting collegiate QB in this years draft to workout at WR‼️

— Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) March 2, 2018



While this isn't necessarily a common request, Pro Football Talk notes that Matt Jones, who was a quarterback at Arkansas and played in the NFL with the Jaguars and the Bengals, worked out as a wide receiver at the combine in 2005. He went in the first round of the 2005 NFL Draft as a receiver.

It's not clear yet if Jackson will comply and work out in both positions, but he is scheduled to work out with the quarterbacks on Saturday.

When asked about the possibility of working out at wide receiver later in the day, Jackson was defiantly blunt.

"Whoever likes me at quarterback that's where I'm going," he said. "That's strictly my position."