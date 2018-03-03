Gymnast Aly Raisman, who originally said she did not plan legal action against the U.S. Olympic Committee and USA Gymnastics, sued both organizations this week in the wake of the Larry Nassar sexual abuse scandal.

Aly Raisman sues USOC, USA Gymnastics over sexual abuse

According to multiple outlets, Raisman filed suit in California on Wednesday, the same day USOC CEO Scott Blackmun unexpectedly resigned. The 23-year-old gymnast has said Nassar abused her multiple times beginning in 2010.

Nassar, who has been accused of sexually abusing more than 260 victims over the past 20 years, is a co-defendant in the suit. He is serving a 60-year prison sentence on child pornography charges. He's also been sentenced to at least 40 years in prison in two different Michigan counties on sexual assault charges.

Raisman said in a statement to media outlets that she doesn't believe the USOC and USA Gymnastics are moving fast enough to address the situation.

"After all this time, they remain unwilling to conduct a full investigation, and without a solid understanding of how this happened, it is delusional to think sufficient changes can be implemented," Raisman said.

"I refuse to wait any longer for these organizations to do the right thing. It is my hope that the legal process will hold them accountable and enable the change that is so desperately needed.”

Raisman harshly criticized the USOC when she spoke at Nassar's sentencing hearing in January.

"Why have I and the others here probably not heard anything from the leadership of the USOC?" she asked. "Why has the U.S. Olympic Committee been silent? Why isn’t the USOC here right now?"

Raisman, who won six medals, including three gold medals, between the 2012 and '16 Olympics, said in her statement she wants to make sports safer for young athletes.

"My highest priority has been to push for change, so future generations of athletes will be safer," Raisman said. "It has become painfully clear that these organizations have no intention of properly addressing this problem."

McKayla Maroney, a former Olympic teammate of Raisman, also sued the USOC and USA Gymnastics in a December lawsuit.