Real Madrid will look to return to winning ways in La Liga on Saturday against Getafe after Tuesday's disappointing defeat at Espanyol.

Real Madrid Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Getafe

Zinedine Zidane's side looked to be back on form after winning five fixtures in a row in all competitions for the first time this season, but fell to a surprise loss in Barcelona.

Cristiano Ronaldo was rested for the midweek match, while a number of players were missing through injury, and Los Blancos lost out to a late Gerard Moreno strike.

Madrid, in third, are 15 points behind Liga leaders Barcelona, who face second-placed Atletico at Camp Nou on Sunday, and here, Goal takes a look at everything you need to know ahead of Real's game against Getafe...

REAL MADRID INJURIES

Marcelo is back in training for Real after picking up an injury in the 5-3 win at Betis last month, while defender Jesus Vallejo is also available again after recovering from a muscle problem picked up in January against Leganes.

However, midfielders Toni Kroos and Luka Modric are both still sidelined and face a race against time to be back for Madrid's big Champions League clash against Paris Saint-Germain at the Parc des Princes next week.

REAL MADRID SUSPENSIONS

Sergio Ramos was suspended for the game against Alaves last weekend, but returned to the team at Espanyol on Tuesday. Zidane has no players banned for the visit of Getafe.

REAL MADRID POTENTIAL STARTING LINE-UP

Cristiano Ronaldo will return to the Real Madrid side after he was rested for the game against Espanyol and the Portuguese is set to be partnered by Karim Benzema, a substitute at Cornella, in attack.

Marcelo is available again for Los Blancos, but Zidane may not want to risk the Brazilian ahead of the trip to PSG, so Theo Hernandez should start again on Saturday, while Dani Carvajal is likely to return at right-back in place of Achraf Hakimi.

Meanwhile, Lucas Vazquez and Marco Asensio should keep their places on the wings, with Casemiro set to return in the centre after Marcos Llorente featured against Espanyol.

GETAFE TEAM NEWS

Getafe's return to the top flight has been impressive and the Madrid-based side are currently in 10th place with 36 points from their 26 games.

Jose Bordalas' men narrowly lost at home to Real Madrid in the return fixture and earned a creditable 0-0 draw at Barcelona recently, while they have beaten both Celta Vigo and Deportivo La Coruna 3-0 in their last two games at the Coliseum, losing narrowly at Villarreal in their previous away game.

Goalkeeper Vicente Guaita should shake off a knock to start on Saturday, but midfielder Markel Bergara is sidelined and striker Amath Ndiaye is suspended.

TV COVERAGE & KICK-OFF TIME

Real Madrid versus Getafe kicks off at 20:45 local time on Tuesday and will be shown live in the United Kingdom (UK) on Sky Sports Football from 19:40 GMT.

In the United States (US), the match is live on beIN Sports and kicks off at 14:45 ET.

BEST OPTA MATCH FACTS

MORE:

Real Madrid's Marcelo back in training ahead of PSG Champions League clash

| Valverde slams 'invisible penalty' after Barcelona held at Las Palmas

