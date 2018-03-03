Arsenal's two consecutive 3-0 defeats to Manchester City have increased the pressure and scrutiny on manager Arsene Wenger and his team.

Arsenal Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Brighton

The Gunners are lacking in confidence and were punished by a ruthless City side on Thursday who play the kind of football that Wenger's old teams used to be renowned for.

Wenger's side, who were demolished in the Carabao Cup final last weekend, are 30 points behind league leaders City and 10 points off fourth-placed Tottenham with their chances of securing Champions League football decreasing with every defeat.

A fourth consecutive away defeat on Sunday would make it seven losses in 2018 so far, while the Gunners have gone 10 games without keeping a clean sheet in the Premier League.

Nacho Monreal is out with a back injury and could be unavailable for the next fortnight, according to Wenger.

"He is out for the two games this weekend - Thursday and Sunday certainly. He might be out for two more games - Milan and maybe one more [Watford]," Wenger said at his pre-match press conference.

"He has an inflamed back."



Alexandre Lacazette is sidelined with a knee injury, although his return has been shortened to "four weeks from now, maybe three and a half weeks", according to Wenger.





Spanish midfielder Santi Cazorla remains a long-term absentee with an Achilles injury.

Arsenal have no players suspended for this game.

Arsenal potential starting line-up

Wenger is unlikely to make wholesale changes for Sunday's league match but could opt to bring Alex Iwobi into the team following Danny Welbeck's fruitless performance against Man City.



The Frenchman is likely to continue with four defenders at the back, with either Sead Kolasinac or Ainsley Maitland Niles set to play at left-back.



Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will start up front following his missed penalty against City, with Lacazette still out through injury.

Brighton team news

Brighton boss Chris Hughton has been nominated for the Manager of the Month award for February following Albion's two wins and one draw in their three Premier League matches last month.

Hughton's side are reliant on their wingers for success, with Anthony Knockaert a key midfielder who scored 15 goals in the Championship last season. Solly March is another crucial player for Brighton and he's excellent in one on one duels with opposition full-backs.



Brighton currently sit in 12th position in the league following their 4-1 win over Swansea and 3-1 victory against West Ham last month.

Glen Murray is the club's top scorer with 12 goals to his name so far this season.

Best Opta match facts



Brighton have won their last two home league meetings against Arsenal, though this will be the first such match since September 1982 (1-0 to the Seagulls).

In all competitions, Arsenal have won their last five games against Brighton, including both visits to the Amex Stadium by a 3-2 scoreline (in FA Cup games in 2013 and 2015).

Brighton have won back-to- back home Premier League games, scoring seven goals in the process. They last won three in a row at home in the top-flight in September 1982.

Arsenal are unbeaten in 34 Premier League games against newly promoted sides (W29 D5) since a 1-2 loss vs QPR in March 2012.

The Gunners have lost three consecutive away league games for the sixth time under Arsene Wenger – with the most recent run (4 games) occurring last season.

Nacho Monreal has scored three goals away from home in all competitions for Arsenal this season – more than any other current player at the club.

Glenn Murray has scored the most Premier League goals this season without also providing an assist (10).





TV channel & kick-off time

The match kicks off at 13:30 GMT on Sunday with live television coverage available on Sky Sports in the UK.