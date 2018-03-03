A male gymnast alleged this week that Larry Nassar sexually abused him, making him the first known male to accuse the imprisoned sex offender of abuse.

First male gymnast alleges Larry Nassar abused him

According to USA Today, Jacob Moore, who is a gymnast at the University of Michigan, alleged Wednesday as part of a civil lawsuit against Nassar that he was sexually abused and harassed during a visit to the former USA Gymnastics and Michigan State team doctor's home in 2016.

Nassar, 54, has been accused of sexual abuse by more than 260 women and girls in incidents over the past 20-plus years. One of those victims, Moore's sister, Kamerin, spoke at Nassar's sentencing hearing in January and said Nassar abused her brother.

Jacob Moore claims that during a visit to Nassar's home for treatment of a shoulder injury, Nassar pulled down the 16-year-old gymnast's pants and exposed him to a female gymnast, who also was a minor at the time. The suit also alleges that Nassar treated Moore's shoulder injury using acupuncture "in and around his genitalia," according to the complaint.

Nassar is currently serving a 60-year sentence on child pornography charges. He's also been sentenced to at least 40 years of prison in two Michigan counties on sexual assault charges.