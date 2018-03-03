The California high school Jonathan Martin attended has filed a restraining order against the former NFL offensive lineman in the aftermath of a controversial photo posted on social media last week.

High school seeks restraining order against Jonathan Martin

Harvard-Westlake High School filed a workplace violence prevention restraining order against Martin on Thursday, according to a reports from ESPN and TMZ Sports.

The requested order prohibits Martin from coming closer than 150 yards from the campus of his alma mater in Los Angeles, which closed last Friday in response to the post. However, police told ESPN there was no direct threat to the school. It has also been reported that Martin is being held in a mental health facility.

Martin made headlines after photo of a shotgun and ammunition was posted on his Instagram account that said: "When you're a bully victim & a coward, your options are suicide, or revenge."



Harvard-Westlake high school shuts down, due to former Dolphins offensive lineman Jonathan Martin posting a disturbing photo on instagram. pic.twitter.com/FCZnidvCPE

— Mandy Knight (@MandyKnight_TV) February 23, 2018



Four other accounts were tagged in the post, including former Dolphins teammates Richie Incognito and Mike Pouncey. Harvard-Westlake and the Miami Dolphins were also included as hashtags.

Martin, who hasn't played in the NFL since 2015, has previously posted on social media that he suffered from depression and attempted to commit suicide.