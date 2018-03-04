



College football top-25 season previews: What to expect from each team in 2018



Some of the big questions in college football this season: Will Michigan finally get back to Big Ten title contention, or will Ohio State continue its stranglehold on the conference? Can USC move on from the likes of Sam Darnold? And will Georgia finally win that coveted championship after more than three decades? We tackle all that and more in our season previews — what did we have to say about your favorite team?



No. 25 Texas A&M: What to watch in 2018



By Zac Al-Khateeb A new year means a fresh start for both Texas A&M and Jimbo Fisher. But what exactly will that look like in 2018? The Aggies made arguably the best coaching hire of the 2017 offseason when they managed to lure the national title-winning coach from Florida State. Fisher is a proven commodity and can easily give A&M the same success, given a few years. But college football is an impatient, fickle beast, and Aggies faithful will want to know what the ceiling — and bottom line — looks this season.

What to watch in 2018:

1. Texas A&M vs. Clemson There's a reason this game is No. 1 on our list of top college football games of September. Fisher just can't seem to rid himself of Dabo Swinney and Clemson, and the Tigers start the home-and-home season in 2018 by visiting Kyle Field. The Tigers bring back one of the most ferocious defensive lines in the country, and it'll be interesting to see what Nick Starkel can do at quarterback in the face of such a tremendous opponent. Speaking of which. ... 2. How will Starkel develop under Fisher? There's no doubt Fisher has made his bones as a developer of quarterbacks. Just look at the talent he worked with at Florida State: Christian Ponder, EJ Manuel, Jameis Winston and Deondre Francois, to name a few. Starkel (1,793 yards, 14 touchdowns to six interceptions in 2016) has the foundations in place to succeed at quarterback in 2018. If he can progress further under Fisher — assuming he wins the starting spot over Kellen Mond — he could become a bona fide star. The Aggies may need him to be, considering their 2018 schedule. 3. Can Aggies clear 8-5 hurdle? At most programs — including some in the SEC — an 8-5 season is perfectly respectable. But three such outings are exactly what put Kevin Sumlin on the hot seat, opening the door for Fisher to leave Tallahassee for College Station. If Texas A&M is patient — the massive amount of money boosters are paying Fisher suggests it is — Fisher could barely clear .500 and be perfectly fine. Still, it will be interesting to see if the Aggies can clear the hurdle that has vexed them for four years running. Road games against ranked opponents in Alabama, South Carolina and Auburn will make this a tough task.

Texas A&M Aggies 2018 football schedule Date Opponent Location April 14 Spring Game College Station, Texas Aug. 30 Northwestern State (Thursday) College Station, Texas Sept. 8 No. 2 Clemson College Station, Texas Sept. 15 Louisiana-Monroe College Station, Texas Sept. 22 at No. 1 Alabama Tuscaloosa, Ala. Sept. 29 Arkansas Arlington, Texas Oct. 6 Kentucky College Station, Texas Oct. 13 at No. 23 South Carolina Columbia, S.C. Oct. 20 Bye Off Oct. 27 at Mississippi State Starkville, Miss. Nov. 3 at No. 8 Auburn Auburn, Ala. Nov. 10 Ole Miss College Station, Texas Nov. 17 UAB College Station, Texas Nov. 24 No. 13 LSU College Station, Texas Dec. 1 SEC championship Atlanta Bold denotes SEC games





No. 24 Memphis: What to watch in 2018



By Bill Bender Memphis is coming off a 10-win season and is the defending American Athletic Conference West Division champions. Third-year coach Mike Norvell is back, too, and that means this program should be aiming for that conference championship — and perhaps a New Year’s Day Six bowl — in 2018. The Tigers will have to replace some offensive playmakers to do that, but the fact Norvell decided to stay in Memphis rather than take a Power 5 job shows he has faith in this program.

What to watch in 2018:

1. Will Brady White win the starting job? The battle to replace star quarterback Riley Ferguson is on, and Arizona State graduate transfer Brady White will be in the thick of that race. Norvell recruited White to Arizona State as an assistant coach in 2015, so that familiarity should help White in his bid to win the starting job. Redshirt-sophomore David Moore, Memphis' backup last season, will also challenge for the job. Look for redshirt-junior Brady Davis, redshirt-freshman Connor Adair and incoming freshman Brady McBride to get their chances in fall camp as well. Whoever wins has big shoes to fill, considering Paxton Lynch and Ferguson were the last two star quarterbacks for the Tigers. 2. What will Tony Pollard do for an encore? All-American receiver Anthony Miller is gone, but All-American returner Tony Pollard is back. The 5-11, 200-pound running back returned four kickoffs for touchdowns in 2017 and averaged 11.6 yards per touch from scrimmage as a running back and receiver. He's an exciting playmaker who should be an even bigger part of the game plan for Memphis next season. 3. Can the Tigers win the American? Memphis took UCF to two overtimes in the American championship game last season, falling short in a 62-55 loss. Still, it showed the Tigers had made significant progress since their 40-13 regular-season loss to the Knights. A one-point loss To Iowa State in the Independence Bowl showed how competitive these Tigers can be, but they'll be measured against UCF in preseason prognostications. The next step for Norvell is to lead the Tigers to a conference championship. Memphis football schedule 2018 Date Opponent Location TBA Friday Night Stripes Memphis, Tenn. Sept. 1 Mercer Memphis, Tenn. Sept. 8 Navy Annapolis, Md. Sept. 14 Georgia State (Friday) Memphis, Tenn. Sept. 22 South Alabama Memphis, Tenn. Sept. 28 at Tulane (Friday) New Orleans Oct. 6 UConn Memphis, Tenn. Oct. 13 No. 21 UCF Memphis, Tenn. Oct. 20 at Missouri Columbia, Mo. Oct. 27 Bye Off Nov. 3 at ECU Greenville, N.C. Nov. 10 Tulsa Memphis, Tenn. Nov. 16 at SMU (Friday) Dallas Nov. 23 Houston (Friday) Memphis, Tenn. Dec. 1 American championship TBA Bold denotes American games



No. 23 South Carolina: What to watch in 2018



By Zac Al-Khateeb One of the biggest positive surprises to come out of the SEC East in 2017 was the sudden upswing of South Carolina in Year 2 under coach Will Muschamp. The next step for the Gamecocks, who went 9-4 in 2017, is to maintain that momentum. South Carolina not only avoids Alabama, LSU and Auburn from the West in 2018, but also gets two of its three ranked opponents at home. And in a year in which Tennessee and Florida both bring in new head coaches, South Carolina could very well challenge Georgia for the SEC East Division title.

What to watch in 2018:

1. Jake Bentley's progression Bentley has been South Carolina's go-to at quarterback for one-and-a-half seasons now, but it's time to expect a little more from the junior signal-caller. Bentley doubled his touchdown throws to 18 in 2017, but also tripled his interceptions thrown, to 12. The Gamecocks don't need Bentley to be a virtuoso to win their division, but they'll need him to limit his mistakes. Luckily for them, Dan Werner — who has worked with the likes of Ken Dorsey and Chad Kelly at Miami and Ole Miss, respectively — takes over as South Carolina's quarterbacks coach. The return of Deebo Samuel will only help Bentley as well. Speaking of which. ... 2. Can Deebo Samuel stay healthy? The senior wide receiver has shown flashes of brilliance throughout his stay in Columbia, but his career has been hampered by injuries. If he can stay healthy, Samuel is a versatile player who can break games open rushing, receiving and returning: Consider that Samuel has 86 catches for 1,194 yards (13.9 yards per catch) and five touchdowns; 17 carries for 128 yards (7.5 yards per carry) and seven touchdowns; and 20 kickoff returns for (32.5 yards per return) and three touchdowns. Now consider that he hasn't played more than 10 games a season at South Carolina. If he can stay healthy, he'll be a huge weapon for the Gamecocks. 3. South Carolina at Georgia There won't be a bigger game in the SEC East in 2018 than the Sept. 8 matchup between No. 3 Georgia and No. 23 South Carolina. Considering the relatively weak division — and the fact South Carolina gets an easier draw of SEC West teams — the outcome of this game could very well decide who the East representative is in Atlanta on Dec. 1. The Gamecocks are 0-2 against Georgia under Muschamp, but are 4-6 over the last 10 years — and 3-2 at home. If the Gamecocks pull off the early-season upset, they'd take a commanding lead in the SEC East race?

College football schedule 2018 Date Opponent Location March 31 Garnet & Black Spring Game Columbia, S.C. Sept. 1 Coastal Carolina Columbia, S.C. Sept. 8 No. 3 Georgia Columbia, S.C. Sept. 15 Marshall Columbia, S.C. Sept. 22 at Vanderbilt Nashville, Tenn. Sept. 29 at Kentucky Lexington, Ky. Oct. 6 Missouri Columbia, S.C. Oct. 13 No. 25 Texas A&M Columbia, S.C. Oct. 20 Bye Off Oct. 27 Tennessee Columbia, S.C. Nov. 3 at Ole Miss Oxford, Miss. Nov. 10 Florida Gainesville, Fla. Nov. 17 Tennessee-Chattanooga Columbia, S.C. Nov. 24 at No. 2 Clemson Clemson, S.C. Dec. 1 SEC championship Atlanta Bold denotes SEC games





No. 22 Texas: What to watch in 2018



By John E. Hoover It’s Year 2 for Tom Herman at Texas, and although the Longhorns finally won a bowl game last year and finished with a winning record — firsts since 2012 and 2013, respectively — Herman knows going 7-6 and winning the Texas Bowl isn’t anywhere close to good enough. This Texas team still has big questions at quarterback and elsewhere, particularly on offense. The receiving corps is young and talented, but the running game is in shambles and may need a boost from incoming freshman running back Keaontay Ingram. The defense took some sizable losses, too, with four seniors and three juniors departing. Heading into spring practice and, with significant quarterback changes at the top of the Big 12, Texas has become a dark horse to challenge for its first conference title since 2009. Is Texas finally back? Maybe that question needs a qualifier: Is Texas finally good again, or good enough to win the Big 12?

What to watch in 2018:

1. Which QB: Ehlinger or Buechele? Sam Ehlinger was the Longhorns’ best offensive player as a true freshman in 2017, but that comes with caveats: He sustained two concussions, partly a product of his fearless efforts running the football, and completed only 57.5 percent of his throws with 11 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He did lead Texas with 385 rushing yards and always seemed to rally the troops. But 2016 starter Shane Buechele was a better passer (64.3 completion percentage with seven touchdowns and four interceptions) and was a serviceable runner. Ehlinger probably is ahead in this competition, but it will remain open. 2. Who’s left? Six Longhorns underclassmen declared early for the NFL Draft, tied with LSU and Florida State for the most of any school. It won’t be easy to replace any of them: Stud offensive tackle Connor Williams, productive defensive back DeShon Elliott, super linebacker Malik Jefferson, big running back Chris Warren, big-play defensive back Holton Hill and even Ray Guy-winning punter Michael Dickson. The defense — by far Texas’ best unit last year — took the biggest hit. Defensive coordinator Todd Orlando, who got a raise to nearly $2 million a year, has his work cut out for him. 3. Offense gets a Hand The Longhorn offense under Tim Beck last year ranked 53rd nationally in scoring (29.5 points per game) and 66th in total yards (398.5 per game). Only one player, receiver Collin Johnson, surpassed 700 yards from scrimmage in 2017, averaging 58.3 total yards per game. So Herman hired veteran aide Herb Hand, widely regarded as one of college football’s top offensive line coaches, as co-offensive coordinator. Hand was previously at Auburn, but built his reputation at Penn State, Vanderbilt, Tulsa and West Virginia.

Texas football schedule 2018 Date Opponent Location April 21 Orange-White Spring Game Austin, Texas Sept. 1 at Maryland Landover, Md. Sept. 8 Tulsa Austin, Texas Sept. 15 No. 12 USC Austin, Texas Sept. 22 No. 18 TCU Austin, Texas Sept. 29 at Kansas State Manhattan, Kan. Oct. 6 No. 5 Oklahoma Dallas, Texas Oct. 13 Baylor Austin, Texas Oct. 20 Bye Off Oct. 27 at No. 20 Oklahoma State Stillwater, Okla. Nov. 3 West Virginia Austin, Texas Nov. 10 at Texas Tech Lubbock, Texas Nov. 17 Iowa State Austin, Texas Nov. 23 at Kansas (Friday) Lawrence, Kan. Dec. 1 Big 12 championship Arlington, Texas Bold denotes Big 12 games





No. 21 UCF: What to watch in 2018



By Bill Bender UCF claimed a national championship after a 13-0 season in 2017. What will the Knights do for an encore? That's the big question in the American Athletic Conference after UCF created a stir in the aftermath of its Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl victory against Auburn. UCF now leads the Group of 5 fight for more respect in the College Football Playoff era. Of course, the Knights have a new coach in 2018. Josh Heupel takes over for Scott Frost, who left to take the Nebraska job. UCF has talent, including dual-threat quarterback McKenzie Milton, and it can make another run in the American.

What to watch in 2018

1. Can Milton be a Heisman contender? Milton totaled 4,650 yards of offense and 45 touchdowns in 2017, a dual-threat performance that spearheaded the Knights' perfect season. He completed 67.1 percent of his passes. Heupel's work as offensive coordinator with Missouri's Drew Lock didn't get enough Heisman consideration. If Heupel can get even more out of the Milton in the passing game with this transition, UCF's offense should keep rolling after leading the FBS with 48.2 points per game in 2017. 2. Who picks up the pass rush? Shaquem Griffin is generating NFL Draft buzz, and he led the Knights in 2017 with seven sacks and 13.5 tackles for loss. Leading tackler Pat Jasinski is back, but he's not a pass rusher. Shawn Burgess-Becker, an Alabama transfer who converted from defensive back to linebacker, could be one of those players in defensive coordinator Randy Shannon's scheme. 3. How much noise will Knights make? The Knights are in the same position Houston was with Tom Herman heading into 2015. If UCF goes undefeated, they will be a little closer to the College Football Playoff conversation than last year. The committee says it doesn't factor in the previous season, but the more UCF wins, the harder it'll be to ignore. Keeping this team focused — especially against a nonconference schedule that includes North Carolina, Pitt and Lane Kiffin-led FAU — will be the key for Heupel in his first season.

UCF football schedule 2018 Date Opponent Location TBA UCF Spring Game Orlando, Fla. Aug. 30 at UConn (Thursday) East Hartford, Conn. Sept. 8 South Carolina State Orlando, Fla. Sept. 15 at North Carolina Chapel Hill, N.C. Sept. 21 FAU (Friday) Orlando, Fla. Sept. 29 Pittsburgh Orlando, Fla. Oct. 6 SMU Orlando, Fla. Oct. 13 at No. 24 Memphis Memphis, Tenn. Oct. 20 at ECU Greenville, N.C. Oct. 27 Bye Off Nov. 1 Temple (Thursday) Orlando, Fla. Nov. 10 Navy Orlando, Fla. Nov. 17 Cincinnati Orlando, Fla. Nov. 23 at USF (Friday) Tampa, Fla. Dec. 1 American championship TBA Bold denotes American games





No. 20 Oklahoma State: What to watch in 2018



By John E. Hoover Mike Gundy has had a great offseason, flirting briefly, again, with Tennessee and then becoming the Big 12's third $5 million coach. He got to hire a new defensive coordinator in Duke's Jim Knowles and was allowed to add a 10th coach and a bunch of new analysts. All this after a massively disappointing 9-3 regular season and hum-drum trip to the Camping World Bowl. As last year's losses (all at home) piled up, Cowboy Nation often asked, "If not now, when?" The answer to when OSU will win its next Big 12 title and get to the College Football Playoff may have to wait for another day. Heading into spring practice, Gundy must find a way to replace college football's most prolific passer in Mason Rudolph and the Biletnikoff Award winner in James Washington, among others. Will a revamped roster on offense and an entirely new direction on defense derail Oklahoma State's chase for a championship? One thing is certain, these Cowboys have a lot of work ahead of them this offseason.

What to watch in 2018:

1. Who's the quarterback ? Mason Rudolph led the nation in 2017 with 4,904 yards, completing 65 percent of his passes with 37 touchdowns and nine interceptions. His efficiency rating ranked third nationally. So with Rudolph off to the NFL, who gets the ball next? Former walk-on Taylor Cornelius is a senior and will get a look. So will dual-threat sophomore Keondre Wudtee. Massive Jelani Woods has moved to tight end. How important is this spring? The competition could come down to true freshman Spencer Sanders (Texas' Gatorade and AP Player of the Year and Mr. Texas Football) and Hawaii graduate transfer Dru Brown (a two-year starter for the Rainbow Warriors) — neither of whom gets to campus until summer. 2. Getting to know Knowles Glenn Spencer poured his heart and soul into the OSU defense for five years as coordinator, emotionally invested in his players and living the agony and the ecstasy of winning or losing each week. But Gundy fired Spencer after his defenses ranked 53rd, 93rd, 100th, 92nd and 79th nationally. Enter Knowles, whose defenses in eight seasons at Duke frequently overachieved, including an overall rank of No. 21 last season. He'll also coach linebackers, but with 11 players gone from the Camping World Bowl two-deep — including starters DT DeQuinton Osborne, LB Chad Whitener, SS Ramon Richards and FS Tre Flowers — will Knowles adjust from the ACC to the wide-open Big 12? 3. Scales of Justice The Cowboys' offense was gutted by the departures of Rudolph, Washington (74 catches, 1,549 yards, 13 TDs), Marcell Ateman (59-1,156-8) and Chris Lacy (20-264-0), but Jalen McCleskey (50-645-5), Dillon Stoner (44-576-6) and Tyron Johnson (18-293-3) are back. Most importantly, the Big 12's best running back, Justice Hill, returns for his junior season. After going for 1,142 yards and 6 TDs as a freshman, he added 1,467 and 15 TDs last year along with 31 receptions for 190 yards and a TD. He won't get much work during the spring, which means J.D. King (469 yards, 4 TDs) and L.D. Brown (223 yards, 3 TDs) will get plenty of reps to develop as complementary (and eventually replacement) backs when Hill leaves.

Oklahoma State football schedule 2018 Date Opponent Location April 28 Spring Game Stillwater, Okla. Sept. 1 Missouri State Stillwater, Okla. Sept. 8 South Alabama Stillwater, Okla. Sept. 15 Boise State Stillwater, Okla. Sept. 22 Texas Tech Stillwater, Okla. Sept. 29 at Kansas Lawrence, Kan. Oct. 6 Iowa State Stillwater, Okla. Oct. 13 Kansas State Manhattan, Kan. Oct. 20 Bye Off Oct. 27 vs. No. 22 Texas Stillwater, Okla. Nov. 3 at Baylor Waco, Texas Nov. 10 at No. 5 Oklahoma Norman, Okla. Nov. 17 West Virginia Stillwater, Okla. Nov. 24 vs. No. 18 TCU Fort Worth, Texas Dec. 1 Big 12 championship Arlington, Texas Bold denotes Big 12 games





No. 19 Florida State: What to watch in 2018



By Zac Al-Khateeb Florida State has a unique challenge to face in 2018: Replacing a national title-winning coach, still in his prime, with an up-and-comer. Still, Willie Taggart is just the man to turn things around in Tallahassee after the Seminoles' disappointing 7-6 season saw Jimbo Fisher leave for Texas A&M. The former South Florida and Oregon coach was born and raised in Florida, knows the recruiting landscape from his time at USF and now has experience coaching at a big-time program after his lone season with the Ducks. All told, Florida State has a bright future under Taggart; but what will the Seminoles' season look like in 2018? FSU faces three top-10 teams in 2018, not including its season-opener against No. 15 Virginia Tech. It'll be challenging in Taggart's first season:

What to watch in 2018:

1. Deondre Francois vs. James Blackman The upcoming quarterback competition between Francois and Blackman will be the prevailing storyline in the spring, summer and fall, with the loser likely transferring out of Florida State. Blackman filled in admirably for an injured Francois in 2017, though he was prone to mistakes that typically vex freshmen playcallers. Still, his performance over the last four games of the season (53 of 84 passing for 637 yards and 10 touchdowns to three interceptions) will at least make him a strong candidate to keep his starting role. Francois, of course, is battle-tested from 2016, and has an athleticism that may better fit Taggart's offense. 2. Emergence of Cam Akers Regardless of who takes over at quarterback for Florida State, Akers will be a key component of how the offense runs in 2018. The No. 3 overall player in the Class of 2017 got a great start to his college career in 2017, averaging 5.3 yards a carry for 1,025 yards and seven touchdowns. If the Seminoles can maintain some semblance of continuity along its offensive front next season, Akers stands to improve on those numbers and become a bigger part of the passing game. Look for him to have a breakout season. 3. Next up in front seven? The Seminoles lost five defensive players to the 2018 Draft, including likely first-round safety Derwin James. But the biggest area of need easily comes in the front seven, where the Seminoles have just five scholarship players at defensive end heading into the spring. Thankfully for FSU, Taggart picked up five players in the latest class to fill in the front seven. In the meantime, expect Brian Burns and Joshua Kaindoh (the No. 10 overall player in the Class of 2017) to pick up some of the slack.

Florida State football schedule 2018 Date Opponent Location April 14 Garnet and Gold Spring Game Tallahassee, Fla. Sept. 3 No. 15 Virginia Tech (Monday) Tallahassee, Fla. Sept. 8 Samford Tallahassee, Fla. Sept. 15 at Syracuse Syracuse, N.Y. Sept. 22 Northern Illinois Tallahassee, Fla. Sept. 29 at Louisville Louisville, Ky. Oct. 6 at No. 7 Miami Miami Gardens, Fla. Oct. 13 Bye Off Oct. 20 Wake Forest Tallahassee, Fla. Oct. 27 No. 2 Clemson Tallahassee, Fla. Nov. 3 N.C. State Raleigh, N.C. Nov. 10 No. 9 Notre Dame Notre Dame, Ind. Nov. 17 Boston College Tallahassee, Fla. Nov. 24 Florida Tallahassee, Fla. Dec. 1 ACC championship Charlotte, N.C. Bold denotes ACC games





No. 18 TCU: What to watch in 2018



By John E. Hoover TCU went 11-3 last year, surprising a lot of people with its runner-up finish and trip to the Big 12 championship game. But that team is mostly gone. Nineteen Horned Frogs graduated from the Big 12 title game two-deep, including 13 on offense. Chief among that group was quarterback Kenny Hill, who evened out nicely his senior year. Three starting offensive linemen, three receivers, two tight ends and running back Kyle Hicks also depart. With so many talented, experienced players gone, coach Gary Patterson will have to rely on promising QB Shawn Robinson and the Frogs' usual fearsome, under-sized defense to create havoc. An early test against Ohio State (Sept. 15 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas) might reveal whether TCU has made the progress to make another push for the conference title.

What to watch in 2018:

1. What is Robinson's ceiling? In six games as a true freshman last season, quarterback Shawn Robinson saw limited action: 13-of-27, 184 yards, three touchdowns, zero interceptions; 23 rushing attempts, 6.9 yards per carry. But Robinson's upside goes well beyond rookie statistics. Patterson said he was pleased with Robinson's passing after a 6-of-17 showing in his first career start at Texas Tech. Given a full offseason by Robinson and a spring to develop his game, expect big things from the 6-2, 225-pound QB. 2. Next man up Some really good players graduated off the defense: CB Ranthony Texada (30 career passes defensed), FS Nick Orr (205 career tackles, 9 INTs), LB Travin Howard (345 career tackles), DE Mat Boesen (19.5 career sacks) and DT Chris Bradley (16.5 tackles for loss, 4 career fumbles). Each of them represented exactly what Patterson puts into and gets out of his defenses: Under-sized players with high-rev motors and big hearts who just make plays. How does Patterson replace that kind of productivity? We don't know, but he seems to pull it off every year. 3. Targeting Reagor Another Alamo Bowl rally (a 21-3 deficit to Stanford became a 39-37 win) featured a breakout performance by freshman WR Jalen Reagor, who caught five passes for 169 yards, including a 93-yard TD. Players who made 120 receptions for 1,412 yards last year have graduated, so throwing to the speedy Reagor (33 catches, 576 yards, 8 TDs), along with KaVontae Turpin (41-394-1) and Jaelan Austin (15-242-0) should help Robinson's development.

TCU football schedule 2018 Date Opponent Location TBA Spring Game Fort Worth, Texas Sept. 1 Southern Fort Worth, Texas Sept. 7 at SMU (Friday) Dallas, Texas Sept. 15 No. 4 Ohio State Arlington, Texas Sept. 22 at No. 22 Texas Austin, Texas Sept. 29 Iowa State Fort Worth, Texas Oct. 6 Bye Off Oct. 11 Texas Tech (Thursday) Fort Worth, Texas Oct. 20 No. 5 Oklahoma Fort Worth, Texas Oct. 27 at Kansas Lawrence, Kan. Nov. 3 Kansas State Fort Worth, Texas Nov. 10 at West Virginia Morgantown, W.Va. Nov. 17 at Baylor Waco, Texas Nov. 24 No. 20 Oklahoma State Fort Worth, Texas Dec. 1 Big 12 championship Arlington, Texas Bold denotes Big 12 games





No. 17 Michigan: What to watch in 2018



By Bill Bender Michigan is coming off a disappointing 8-5 season in 2017, and Jim Harbaugh enters a pivotal fourth year with the Wolverines. The most-heard criticisms of Harbaugh are his inability to finish higher than third in the Big Ten East Division and his 1-5 record against rivals Michigan State and Ohio State. It won't be easy to silence the critics against a schedule that features four top-10 opponents, but Ole Miss transfer quarterback Shea Patterson could help if ruled eligible by the NCAA. Regardless, the entire offense needs to be better for the Wolverines to deliver a better finish in 2018. Patterson's presence could bump the Wolverines into the top 10. Michigan has the talent, especially on a defense led by coordinator Don Brown and defensive studs Rashan Gary and Chase Winovich.

What to watch in 2018

1. Will Patterson play? Michigan is waiting for a ruling on Patterson, a former five-star quarterback who showed play-making ability at Ole Miss the last two seasons. Michigan quarterbacks Wilton Speight, John O'Korn and Brandon Peters combined for 2,023 yards, nine touchdowns and eight interceptions in 2017. Peters will compete for the starting job along with redshirt-freshman Dylan McCaffrey, but this is the most depth Michigan has had at quarterback since Harbaugh arrived. This is the position where the Wolverines have lagged behind the Buckeyes most. 2. What about the rest of the offense? Quarterback isn't the only issue: A group of young receivers led by Tarik Black and Donovan Peoples-Jones must take the next step as well. Running back Karan Higdon finished with 994 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns last year, but the Wolverines couldn't run the football in big games. The offensive line needs to be better at every position, and a well-compensated offensive staff must deliver. That means more from offensive coordinator Tim Drevno and passing game coordinator Pep Hamilton. Michigan reportedly is bringing on former Florida coach Jim McElwain as an assistant coach as well. The Wolverines ranked 91st in the FBS in scoring offense last season (25.2 points per game); that simply can't happen again. 3. How many wins beats the heat? Look at that schedule below. Michigan plays at Notre Dame, Michigan State and Ohio State. Since Lloyd Carr retired after the 2007 season, Michigan is 2-12 on the road against those teams and the Wolverines haven't won in Columbus since 2000. On top of that, the home schedule features Penn State and crossover games against Nebraska, Northwestern and Wisconsin. It's brutal, but at least five of the first seven games are at home. A 10-win season would silence some critics, but it's never about the wins with Harbaugh. The losses get much more attention.

Michigan football schedule 2018 Date Opponent Location April 14 Michigan spring game Ann Arbor, Mich. Sept. 1 at No. 9 Notre Dame Notre Dame, Ind. Sept. 8 Western Michigan Ann Arbor, Mich. Sept. 15 SMU Ann Arbor, Mich. Sept. 22 Nebraska Ann Arbor, Mich. Sept. 29 at Northwestern Evanston, Ill. Oct. 6 Maryland Ann Arbor, Mich. Oct. 13 No. 6 Wisconsin Ann Arbor, Mich. Oct. 20 at No. 16 Michigan State East Lansing, Mich. Oct. 27 Bye Off Nov. 3 No. 10 Penn State Ann Arbor, Mich. Nov. 10 at Rutgers Piscataway, N.J. Nov. 17 Indiana Ann Arbor, Mich. Nov. 24 at No. 4 Ohio State Columbus, Ohio Dec. 1 Big Ten championship Indianapolis Games in bold denote Big Ten games





No. 16 Michigan State: What to watch in 2018



By Bill Bender Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio eased doubts about his program in 2017 by leading the Spartans to a 10-3 season, highlighted by victories against Michigan and Penn State. That came one year after a 3-9 disaster in 2016. The Spartans proved again they can compete in the Big Ten East Division, but Dantonio must prove it all over again. An ESPN OTL investigation made several allegations about the program's handling of sexual assaults, but Dantonio denied those claims after dismissing three players in an off-campus incident last offseason. Interim president John Engler supports Dantonio moving forward. It's an indication the Spartans will be under the microscope this season, both on and off the field.

What to watch in 2018:

1. Will Lewerke, Scott go next level? Michigan State thrives with steady quarterback play and a bruising running game, and it has strength at both positions in 2018. Brian Lewerke might be Dantonio's most distinctive quarterback yet: He finished with 2,793 passing yards with 20 touchdowns to seven interceptions last year, adding 559 rushing yards and five touchdowns. If Lewerke continues on that curve, he could work into the fringe Heisman conversation. Leading 2017 rusher LJ Scott (898 yards, eight touchdowns) also decided to return to school. 2. Will solid receivers turn into stars? Hunter Rison and Trishton Jackson transferred in the offseason, perhaps because the Spartans have three solid options at the top of their receiving corps. Felton Davis III (776 yards, nine touchdowns), Darrell Stewart Jr. (501 yards, two touchdowns) and Cody White (490 yards, four touchdowns) gave Lewerke consistent targets in the passing game. The Spartans could use more out of the tight end spot, where Matt Sokol figures to start. This should be a balanced offense, but it needs to put up more than the 24.5 points per game it produced in 2017. 3. Who lets the Dawgs out? The "Spartan Dawgs" allowed 20.3 points per game last season, which ranked 23rd in the FBS. Defensive coordinator Harlon Barnett took the same position at Florida State, so Mike Tressel takes over coordinator duties. There's continuity there, and former Michigan State assistant Don Treadwell is back on staff with the defensive backs. Most of the key pieces on defense are back, including leading tackler Joe Bachie and defensive end Kenny Willekes, who led the Spartans in sacks (5.5) and tackles for loss (13) last year.

Michigan State schedule 2018 Date Opponent Location April 7 Green-White Spring Game East Lansing, Mich. Aug. 31 vs. Utah State (Friday) East Lansing, Mich. Sept. 8 at Arizona State Tempe, Ariz. Sept. 15 Bye Off Sept. 22 at Indiana Bloomington, Ind. Sept. 29 Central Michigan East Lansing, Mich. Oct. 6 Northwestern East Lansing, Mich. Oct. 13 at No. 10 Penn State State College, Pa. Oct. 20 No. 17 Michigan East Lansing, Mich. Oct. 27 Purdue East Lansing, Mich. Nov. 3 at Maryland College Park, Md. Nov. 10 No. 4 Ohio State East Lansing, Mich. Nov. 17 at Nebraska Lincoln, Neb. Nov. 24 Rutgers East Lansing, Mich. Dec. 1 Big Ten championship Indianapolis Bold denotes Big Ten game





No. 15 Virginia Tech: What to watch in 2018



By Zac Al-Khateeb Virginia Tech enters Year 3 of the Justin Fuente era nearly on the cusp of a breakthrough in the ACC. The Hokies have won 19 games in Fuente's first two years, but have two losses apiece to Georgia Tech and Clemson. The advent of Miami in the Coastal Division won't make things any easier in 2018, either. Despite Virginia Tech's success in 2016 and '17, it will need to see improvement on offense and overcome several key losses on defense if it wants to finally clear that hurdle.

What to watch in 2018:

1. What position will Caleb Farley play? Hokies everywhere were disappointed last season when Farley, a versatile player who expected to play at receiver, tore his ACL, causing him to miss the entire season. But Farley should be ready to go for 2018, with a caveat: He might not play at receiver. The Hokies saw three starters depart from the secondary, meaning a move to defense isn't out of the question for the former three-star athlete, whom many projected would play on defense out of high school. Either way, expect to see a lot of him on the field in 2018. 2. Will the offense finally take off under Justin Fuente? Fuente's arrival in 2016 came with the promise of the same offensive success he saw as offensive coordinator at TCU and head coach at Memphis, both of which enjoyed top-20 offenses in his system. But Fuente's offense at Virginia Tech has been good — not great — and fell off in the 2017 season. Year 3 seems a good time for the offense to take off; he has had three recruiting cycles to bring in his style of players, and quarterback Josh Jackson has a year of experience underneath his belt. The Hokies also play only one team with a top-25 defense from 2017: No. 19 Florida State, in the season-opener. 3. Who will replace key defensive starters lost to NFL Draft? Virginia Tech lost a combined six starters from its linebacker corps and secondary. That's a lot of talent to replace, but Tech can ease those losses with its latest recruiting class, which includes Hollifield and fellow linebackers Alan Tisdale and Keshon Artis. JUCO transfer Jeremy Webb, the No. 2 cornerback to come out of junior college, also has a good shot at breaking into the starting lineup.

Virginia Tech football schedule 2018 Date Opponent Location April 14 2018 Spring Game Blacksburg, Va. Sept. 3 at No. 19 Florida State (Monday) Tallahassee, Fla. Sept. 8 William & Mary Blacksburg, Va. Sept. 15 East Carolina Blacksburg, Va. Sept. 22 at Old Dominion Norfolk, Va. Sept. 29 at Duke Durham, N.C. Oct. 6 No. 9 Notre Dame Blacksburg, Va. Oct. 13 at North Carolina Chapel Hill, N.C. Oct. 20 Bye Off Oct. 25 Georgia Tech (Thursday) Blacksburg, Va. Nov. 3 Boston College Blacksburg, Va. Nov. 10 at Pitt Pittsburgh Nov. 17 No. 7 Miami Blacksburg, Va. Nov. 23 Virginia (Friday) Blacksburg, Va. Dec. 1 ACC championship Charlotte, N.C. Bold denotes ACC games





No. 14 Stanford: What to watch in 2018



By Bill Bender Stanford finished 9-5 in 2017 and won the Pac-12 North Division title, a run led by Heisman Trophy runner-up Bryce Love. The Cardinal, however, lost two games in September, the Pac-12 championship game and the Alamo Bowl. David Shaw heads into his eighth season looking to take the program to the next level. The Cardinal have won double-digit games in five of his seven seasons, and that includes three Pac-12 championships. Love's return will help but that road won't be easy.

What to watch in 2018:

1. Love's encore Love rushed for 2,118 yards and 19 touchdowns last season, which earned him Heisman finalist honors like predecessors Toby Gerhart and Christian McCaffrey. Love opted to return to school, and it will be interesting to see how Shaw manages his workload in 2018. Love had 25 or more carries in four games last season — but fewer than 20 carries in three of the Cardinal's five losses. That didn't include the Pac-12 championship game against USC or the Alamo Bowl against TCU. Cameron Scarlett (389 rushing yards, eight touchdowns) is a valuable backup in this offense. 2. Will the QBs be good to go? That question won't be answered in the spring. K.J. Costello, who had 14 touchdown passes and just four interceptions last season, will sit out the spring with a hip injury. Davis Mills is recovering from an ACL injury, and Keller Chryst opted to transfer this offseason. Costello was a touted recruit who showed growth last season, but he needs to take a leap in fall camp for Stanford to compete for another Pac-12 North championship. 3. Can Stanford get back to Santa Clara? The Cardinal might be picked to win the Pac-12 North at the conference's media day. That wouldn't be a surprise, but the schedule isn't easy: Trips to Oregon and Notre Dame in September and Washington and UCLA in November make for a busy travel schedule. The defense should be steady, even with the loss of Harrison Phillips to the NFL Draft. Linebacker Bobby Okereke is the top returning tackler, and he finished with four sacks last season. Shaw has a good team, but then again, he almost always does. Can it be something more in the College Football Playoff era?

Stanford football schedule 2018 Date Opponent Location April 14 Cardinal and White Spring Game Stanford, Calif. Aug. 31 San Diego State (Friday) Stanford, Calif. Sept. 8 No. 12 USC Stanford, Calif. Sept. 15 UC-Davis Stanford, Calif. Sept. 22 at Oregon Eugene, Ore. Sept. 29 at No. 9 Notre Dame Notre Dame, Ind. Oct. 6 Utah Stanford, Calif. Oct. 13 Bye Off Oct. 18 at Arizona State (Thursday) Tempe, Ariz. Oct. 27 Washington State Stanford, Calif. Nov. 3 at No. 11 Washington Seattle Nov. 10 Oregon State Stanford, Calif. Nov. 17 at Cal Berkeley, Calif. Nov. 24 at UCLA Pasadena, Calif. Nov. 30 Pac-12 championship (Friday) Santa Clara, Calif. Bold denotes Pac-12 conference game





No. 13 LSU: What to watch in 2018



By Bill Bender LSU used to be the SEC program that posed the biggest challenge for Alabama on a year-by-year basis. Will that still be the case in 2018? The Tigers enter the second full season under Ed Orgeron trying to answer that question. LSU finished 9-4 and played in the Citrus Bowl for the second consecutive season. Defensive coordinator Dave Aranda was retained with a $2.5 million annual contract, and the Tigers promoted tight ends coach Steve Ensminger to offensive coordinator to replace Matt Canada.

What to watch in 2018

1. Who will be the QB? As usual, there's a quarterback question at LSU, and this year it's a three-way battle among Myles Brennan, Justin McMillan and Lowell Narcisse. Brennan attempted 14 of 24 passes with one touchdown and two interceptions last season, but the competition should be open heading into the spring. Which quarterback will mesh with Ensminger? Tigers quarterbacks combined for 17 touchdowns and just four interceptions last season. 2. Will Aranda be worth it? The Tigers shelled out big time to keep Aranda away from Texas A&M with a deal that pays $2.5 million annually over the next four years. That's a monster contract for one of the game's best defensive minds, but it also puts this unit under the microscope. LSU ranked 16th in the FBS by allowing 18.8 points per game last season. Aranda will have to develop some new pass rushers, but this defense can build around Devin White, who led the Tigers with 133 tackles and 13.5 tackles for loss last season. 3. What are fair expectations? This is LSU, so "fair" doesn't always come into play. The Tigers play four top-10 teams next year, starting with the opener against Miami in Jerry World. A September trip to Auburn will be a good barometer for the SEC season, which features home games against Georgia and Alabama. LSU won't have to talk about what its place in the SEC contenders pecking order will be: It will find out on the field.

LSU football schedule 2018 Date Opponent Location April 21 National L Club Spring Game Baton Rouge, La. Sept. 2 No. 7 Miami (Sunday) Arlington, Texas Sept. 8 Southeastern Louisiana Baton Rouge. La. Sept. 15 at No. 8 Auburn Auburn, Ala. Sept. 22 Louisiana Tech Baton Rouge, La. Sept. 29 Ole Miss Baton Rouge, La. Oct. 6 at Florida Gainesville, Fla. Oct. 13 No. 3 Georgia Baton Rouge, La. Oct. 20 Mississippi State Baton Rouge, La. Oct. 27 Bye Off Nov. 3 No. 1 Alabama Baton Rouge, La. Nov. 10 at Arkansas Fayetteville, Ark. Nov. 17 Rice Baton Rouge, La. Nov. 24 at No. 25 Texas A&M College Station, Texas Dec. 1 SEC championship Atlanta Games in bold denote SEC games.

