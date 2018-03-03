Alabama football schedule, roster, recruiting and what to watch in 2018

The Alabama train rolls into 2018 with as high expectations as ever in Year 12 of the Nick Saban era. The Tide will vie for their sixth national title under Saban, which would come in a span of just 10 years since their first in 2009.
Incredibly, Alabama has the talent and a favorable-enough schedule that it'll be considered a favorite to earn a fifth consecutive College Football Playoff berth. Alabama could have one of its most talented offenses ever under Saban and enough top-tier talent to absorb the losses of several key defensive players.
It's for that reason Alabama once again ranks No. 1 in Sporting News' way-too-early top 25. As we've said before, the season doesn't start until someone beats the Tide.
Here's a look ahead at Alabama's 2018 season:
Alabama football schedule 2018
|Date
|Opponent
|Location
|April 21
|A-Day Spring Game
|Tuscaloosa, Ala.
|Sept. 1
|Louisville
|Orlando, Fla.
|Sept. 8
|Arkansas State
|Tuscaloosa, Ala.
|Sept. 15
|at Ole Miss
|Oxford, Miss.
|Sept. 22
|No. 25 Texas A&M
|Tuscaloosa, Ala.
|Sept. 29
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|Tuscaloosa, Ala.
|Oct. 6
|at Arkansas
|Fayetteville, Ark.
|Oct. 13
|Missouri
|Tuscaloosa, Ala.
|Oct. 20
|at Tennessee
|Knoxville, Tenn.
|Oct. 27
|Bye
|Off
|Nov. 3
|at No. 13 LSU
|Baton Rouge, La.
|Nov. 10
|Mississippi State
|Tuscaloosa, Ala.
|Nov. 17
|The Citadel
|Tuscaloosa, Ala.
|Nov. 24
|No. 8 Auburn
|Tuscaloosa, Ala.
|Dec. 1
|SEC championship
|Atlanta
Alabama football recruiting 2018
Alabama's 2018 class was its first to not rank No. 1 since 2010, though the Tide still managed to haul in the No. 7 overall class according to 247Sports' Composite team rankings. The class is headlined by five-stars in defensive end Eyabi Anoma (No. 4 overall, No. 1 WDE) and cornerback Patrick Surtain Jr. (No. 6 overall, No. 1 CB). The Tide also brought in four early enrollees, including Saivion Smith, the No. 2 overall JUCO player and the No. 1 cornerback from the junior college ranks. In all, Alabama brought in a 19-man class, including two five-star and 12 four-star players.
Alabama football roster 2018
|No.
|Name
|Pos.
|Year
|1
|Ben Davis
|LB
|R-So.
|2
|Jalen Hurts
|QB
|Jr.
|3
|Daniel Wright
|DB
|So.
|4
|Christopher Allen
|LB
|So.
|4
|Jerry Jeudy
|WR
|So.
|5
|Shyheim Carter
|DB
|Jr.
|5
|Ronnie Clark
|TE
|R-Sr.
|6
|DeVonta Smith
|WR
|So.
|7
|Trevon Diggs
|DB
|Jr.
|8
|Josh Jacobs
|RB
|Jr.
|8
|Saivion SMith
|DB
|Jr.
|10
|Skyler DeLong
|P
|Fr.
|10
|Mac Jones
|QB
|R-Fr.
|11
|Henry Ruggs III
|WR
|So.
|12
|Chadarius Townsend
|WR
|R-Fr.
|13
|Nigel Knott
|DB
|R-So.
|13
|Tua Tagovailoa
|QB
|So.
|14
|Tyrell Shavers
|WR
|R-Fr.
|14
|Deionte Thompson
|DB
|R-Jr.
|15
|Xavier McKinney
|DB
|So.
|16
|Kyle Edwards
|QB
|Jr.
|16
|Jamey Mosley
|LB
|R-Sr.
|19
|Xavian Marks
|WR
|Sr.
|21
|Jared Mayden
|DB
|Jr.
|22
|Najee Harris
|RB
|So.
|23
|Rogria Lewis
|DB
|Sr.
|23
|Jarez Parks
|LB
|Fr.
|24
|Terrell Lewis
|LB
|Jr.
|24
|Brian Robinson Jr.
|RB
|So.
|26
|Kyriq McDonald
|DB
|R-Fr.
|29
|Slade Bolden
|WR
|Fr.
|30
|Ryan Burns
|LB
|Jr.
|30
|Mack Wilson
|LB
|Jr.
|31
|Keaton Anderson
|DB
|R-Jr.
|31
|Bryce Musso
|WR
|So.
|32
|Dylan Moses
|LB
|So.
|33
|Anfernee Jennings
|LB
|R-Jr.
|33
|Kendall Norris
|RB
|Sr.
|34
|Damien Harris
|RB
|Sr.
|35
|De'Marquis Lockridge
|RB
|Sr.
|36
|Markail Benton
|LB
|R-Fr.
|36
|Mac Hereford
|WR
|Jr.
|37
|Donavan Mosley
|DB
|Sr.
|38
|Zavier Mapp
|RB
|Sr.
|40
|Giles Amos
|TE
|Jr.
|40
|Joshua McMillon
|LB
|R-Jr.
|41
|Andrew Heath
|DB
|Jr.
|42
|Keith Holcombe
|LB
|R-Sr.
|43
|Vandarius Cowan
|LB
|So.
|44
|Kedrick James
|TE
|So.
|44
|Joseph Sewell
|DL
|So.
|44
|Cole Weaver
|LB
|So.
|45
|Thomas Fletcher
|LS
|So.
|47
|Chris Howard
|WR
|Jr.
|47
|Christian Miller
|LB
|R-Sr.
|48
|Phidarian Mathis
|DL
|R-Fr.
|49
|Isaiah Buggs
|DL
|Sr.
|49
|William Cooper
|DL
|So.
|50
|Hunter Brannon
|OL
|R-Fr.
|51
|Tucker Riddick
|LB
|Jr.
|52
|Scott Meyer
|SN
|R-So.
|53
|Ryan Parris
|SN
|Sr.
|54
|Trae Drake
|LB
|So.
|56
|Brandon Kennedy
|OL
|R-So.
|56
|Preston Malone
|LB
|So.
|58
|Daniel Powell
|DL
|Jr.
|59
|Dallas Warmack
|OL
|R-Jr.
|60
|Kendall Randolph
|OL
|R-Fr.
|62
|Houston Needham
|SN
|So.
|65
|Deonte Brown
|OL
|R-So.
|66
|Lester Cotton Sr.
|OL
|Sr.
|67
|Joshua Casher
|OL
|R-Sr.
|70
|Alex Leatherwood
|OL
|So.
|71
|Ross Pierschbacher
|OL
|R-Sr.
|72
|Richie Petitbon
|OL
|R-Jr.
|73
|Jonah Williams
|OL
|Jr.
|74
|Jedrick Wills Jr.
|OL
|So.
|76
|Scott Lashley
|OL
|R-So.
|77
|Matt Womack
|OL
|R-Jr.
|78
|Elliot Baker
|OL
|R-Jr.
|79
|Chris Owens
|OL
|R-So.
|80
|John Parker
|WR
|Jr.
|81
|Derek Kief
|WR
|R-Sr.
|82
|Irv Smith Jr.
|TE
|Jr.
|83
|Cam Stewart
|TE
|Jr.
|84
|Hale Hentges
|TE
|Sr.
|86
|Connor Adams
|WR
|Jr.
|87
|Miller Forristall
|TE
|R-So.
|88
|Major Tennison
|TE
|So.
|89
|LaBryan Ray
|DL
|So.
|90
|Stephon Wynn Jr.
|DL
|Fr.
|91
|Galen Richardson
|DL
|So.
|92
|Quinnen Williams
|DL
|R-So.
|95
|Johnny Dwight
|DL
|R-Sr.
|95
|Taylor Wilson
|DL
|Jr.
|96
|Brannon Satterfield
|P
|Sr.
|97
|Mike Bernier
|P
|Sr.
|97
|Joseph Bulovas
|PK
|R-Fr.
|98
|Preston Knight
|P
|Jr.
|99
|Raekwon Davis
|DL
|Jr.
What to watch in 2018:
Alabama's is one of the most intriguing quarterback competitions in college football. Jalen Hurts is a two-year starter with a 26-2 record who led the Tide to two national championship games. Tua Tagovailoa is the savior of the 2017 CFP title game and looked considerably better throwing the ball last year. This will ultimately come down to who runs the offense better, but it also creates questions as to what will happen to the loser of this battle.
2. Who steps up in the secondary?
Alabama loses six starters from its secondary in Minkah Fitzpatrick, Ronnie Harrison, Tony Brown, Laurence "Hootie" Jones, Anthony Averett and Levi Wallace. Redshirt-junior Deionte Thompson should start at safety after filling in well in the CFP. Trevon Diggs started against Florida State and Shyheim Carter is another former blue-chip who could step into a starting role. Surtain and Smith should be given an opportunity to contribute right away as well.
3. Will coaching turnover bite Tide?
Saban was forced to rebuild and reconfigure his staff after several departures, including offensive coordinator Brian Daboll and defensive coordinator Jeremy Pruitt. Saban filled those positions with Mike Locksley, an offensive analyst in 2016, and linebackers coach Tosh Lupoi, respectively. Saban also made excellent hires in quarterbacks coach Dan Enos, receivers coach Josh Gattis and special teams/tight ends coach Jeff Banks. The Tide's on-field talent might make this a non-issue, but the same can't be said about their recruiting efforts: If Alabama can't maintain coaching continuity, it can't maintain those all-important relationships with recruits.