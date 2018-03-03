Cricket: Two hat-tricks in one hour - history made in New Zealand

A piece of history was made in New Zealand's Plunket Shield as two different players took hat-tricks on the same day for the first time in the competition's 112-year history.

Two hat-tricks in one hour - history made in New Zealand

New Zealand Cricket confirmed via a news release that it is the first time such an instance has happened since its inception in 1906-07, with the two occurring within an hour of each other on Friday.

Logan van Beek claimed a first career hat-trick for Wellington Firebirds against his former side Canterbury at Hagley Oval, taking the wickets of Chad Bowes and Michael Pollard before returning in his next over to snare Ken McClure.

Meanwhile, at Eden Park, Auckland Aces' Matt McEwan earned a maiden first-class hat-trick, with his feat also split over two overs, as Dean Brownlie, BJ Watling and Daryl Mitchell all fell for Northern Districts.