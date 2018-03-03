Stoneman Douglas alum, Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere invites hockey team to NHL game

Flyer Shayne Gostisbehere, a Marjory Stoneman Douglas alumnus, has invited the high school's state champion hockey team to Philly's game Sunday in South Florida, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

The Flyers' back-to-backs against the Lightning on Saturday and Panthers on Sunday mark the first time Gostisbehere has been back to the state since the Feb. 14 shooting claimed 17 lives at his alma mater.

And though he didn't play hockey when in high school at Stoneman Douglas, he has felt a keen connection to the team and school as he's watched in the intervening weeks.

“I’m not the biggest political guy there is,’’ the Flyers defenseman said before Thursday’s home game against Carolina. “But it is my old school. My hometown. And it’s cool to watch these guys stand up for what they truly believe. Obviously, they want some change. It’s cool to see how some of the kids who survived are coming through it and … handling themselves as young adults.’’

The Stoneman Douglas hockey team upset two higher seeds to win the state title, an inspiring moment not just after the victory but also at the memorial for the shooting victims.

“The way they handled themselves was pretty cool to see,’’ he said. “Obviously the circumstances were a little rough. And what they did with their medals, bringing (them) to the school for the memorial, was pretty cool. They handled themselves like adults. It was pretty cool to see.’’

Gostisbehere will get a chance to tell the players that in person Sunday as they're expected to attend the 3 p.m. ET game in Sunrise, Fla., and meet with him beforehand.