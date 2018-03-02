LaLiga is set to use the much-discussed video assistant referee (VAR) system from next season.

LaLiga to take VAR plunge in 2018-19

VAR has been rolled out in the Bundesliga and Serie A this term, often sparking controversy, while its roll-out for selected games in England's FA Cup has also been far from seamless.

FIFA remain committed to using the technology at the 2018 World Cup in Russia and Spain's top flight will be the latest major division to get on board.

In a statement, LaLiga confirmed it had reached an agreement with the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) to introduce VAR in 2018-19.

Recently retired referees Carlos Velasco Carballo and Carlos Clos Gomez will head up training for match officials, which begins immediately, while Mediapro will be responsible for providing the technology at LaLiga's expense.