Aubameyang research key to penalty save - Ederson

Ederson praised the pre-match research done by Manchester City's coaching staff for helping him save Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's penalty on Thursday.

Manchester City raced into a 3-0 lead at the Emirates Stadium in a repeat of Sunday's EFL Cup final, with Pep Guardiola's men inflicting more misery on the beleaguered Gunners.

Goals from Bernardo Silva, David Silva and Leroy Sane put the league leaders in complete control with 33 minutes on the clock, but the Gunners were handed a lifeline just before the hour.

Nicolas Otamendi's foul on Henrikh Mkhitaryan gave Aubameyang the chance to reduce Arsenal's deficit from 12 yards, but Ederson kept his effort out – a save Guardiola described as the decisive moment in City's win.

Ederson was keen not to take all the credit, though, praising City's backroom staff for helping him guess correctly.

"We study the shooters of the opponents – the team, the goalkeeping manager and the other goalkeepers," Ederson the club's official website.

"It helps us a lot when it comes to make the decision at the right time."

The goalkeeper's attention now turns to facing Chelsea on Sunday, with City aiming for another win in their seemingly inevitable march towards the Premier League title.

"It's very important for us," he added. "We're starting the last part of the season, which is the most important.

"Now, we have to recover well. We will focus on Chelsea and think of the next game.

"It will be really tough – really difficult. Chelsea have a lot of very talented players but we are in good shape and we are very confident."