While the fixture itself remains eagerly anticipated, the Derby della Madonnina on Sunday serves as another reminder that AC Milan and Inter are no longer among European football's dominant forces.

AC Milan v Inter: 2010-11 combined team highlights stark decline

Milan were in danger of missing out on continental football until Gennaro Gattuso masterminded an eight-game unbeaten streak to put them back in the frame in seventh, while the ailing Inter have slipped from first to fourth after a run of two wins in 11 league fixtures.

It is a far cry from the 2010-11 season, when the clubs last finished as the top two in Serie A - the Rossoneri beating their rivals, Champions League winners the previous campaign, to the Scudetto by four points.

To illustrate their decline, we take a look at how a combined XI from that campaign compares to a joint line-up of the current crop.

GOALKEEPER

10-11: Julio Cesar



17-18: Gianluigi Donnarumma

Julio Cesar is a five-time Scudetto winner and was twice named Serie A Goalkeeper of the Year, making him an easy pick ahead of Christian Abbiati, who flitted between being first choice and back-up for Milan.

The Brazilian's illustrious career is still going - the 38-year-old now plies his trade with Flamengo.

It is difficult to envisage teenage prodigy Donnarumma not enjoying at least as much success and it is that factor that gets him the nod over Samir Handanovic, though he may not have got his chance to shine had someone of Julio Cesar's stature been the competition.

RIGHT-BACK

10-11: Javier Zanetti



17-18: Joao Cancelo

If anyone is still looking for the Fountain of Youth, maybe they should talk to Zanetti.

The highly respected Argentine enjoyed a decorated 19 years at Inter and his energy levels never dropped, quickly making him a favourite of treble-winning coach Jose Mourinho.

Neither Milan or Inter can boast a right-back of anywhere close to his quality now, though Cancelo is the best of the bunch.

CENTRE-BACK

10-11: Alessandro Nesta and Lucio



17-18: Leonardo Bonucci and Milan Skriniar

Iconic Italian centre-back Nesta cannot be overlooked, his reading of the game and quality on the ball establishing him as one of the greats.

With Lucio providing a commanding presence across the city, the clubs could rely on rocks in the heart of their respective defences.

Bonucci provided that for Juventus during six straight Scudetto wins, and, although he has not quite been able to maintain his infallible form at San Siro, he remains one of the top defenders in European football.

Skriniar has shown plenty of promise since joining Inter from Sampdoria and his all-round ability, including a knack of finding the net this season, gets him in over Alessio Romagnoli, but Nesta and Lucio is undoubtedly the better pairing.

LEFT-BACK

10-11: Gianluca Zambrotta



17-18: Ricardo Rodriguez

Zambrotta was heading to the end of his career by the 2010-11 season, but as a World Cup-winner who enjoyed success with Juve and Barcelona, he provided valuable experience and versatility in the full-back position.

Milan now count on Rodriguez, a Swiss international who is lethal from set-piece opportunities.

Like Bonucci, he has endured a difficult first season, making it difficult to look past Zambrotta as the superior option.

CENTRAL MIDFIELD

10-11: Clarence Seedorf, Andrea Pirlo and Dejan Stankovic



17-18: Giacomo Bonaventura, Franck Kessie and Marcelo Brozovic

What a midfield three!

The sensational 2010-11 trio provides an incredible amount of technical ability.

Former Netherlands international Seedorf - the only man to win the Champions League with three different clubs - would provide the energy, Pirlo the distribution from deep and Stankovic an ability to create something out of nothing.

Bonaventura has been consistently brilliant for Milan and has reportedly drawn the gaze of Juve, while Marcelo Brozovic has been in and out of the Inter line-up this term despite his undoubted quality.

Kessie has shown plenty of promise in the early stages of his career, but none of the current crop are on the level of their predecessors.

STRIKER

10-11: Samuel Eto'o



17-18: Mauro Icardi

Eto'o edges out Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Diego Milito, the match-winner in Inter's Champions League final victory over Bayern Munich in the previous campaign, for scoring a total of 36 goals in 2010-11, including a double as Palermo were defeated in the Coppa Italia showpiece.

Icardi can often prove just as deadly and was the joint-highest scorer in Serie A in 2014-15.

He is on course for his most prolific season yet, having scored 18 goals in 22 league outings, and has been heavily linked with a switch to Real Madrid - a move that would surely boost his chances of winning the sort of silverware the deadly Eto'o did.

RIGHT WING

10-11: Robinho



17-18: Antonio Candreva

After failing to live up to his billing as the new Pele at Real Madrid and Manchester City, Robinho looked set to finally deliver as he contributed 14 goals and four assists in the league to help Milan claim the Scudetto in his first season.

He ultimately fell short of his potential, but he was another player capable of providing something unexpected.

Candreva has been a far more consistent performer and frequently provides pinpoint deliveries from wide areas - he has supplied 17 Serie A assists since joining Inter in 2016.

However, he has not been as regular of a goal threat as he was during his last three seasons at Lazio, making it a tight call.

LEFT WING

10-11: Ronaldinho



17-18: Ivan Perisic

Yes, two-time FIFA World Player of the Year Ronaldinho was past his best and left Milan for Flamengo during the 2010-11 season, but it is Ronaldinho!

The Brazilian was one of the greatest to play the game and still possessed an ability to produce a moment of magic.

He lacked the energy to make a huge impact at San Siro, but the same cannot be said for Inter winger Perisic.

The Croatian has a phenomenal burst of pace that makes him a persistent threat with the ball at his feet and has led to links with Manchester United.

His work-rate would probably get him the nod over Ronaldinho.