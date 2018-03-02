€100m Balotelli in talks to return to Italy or England, says Raiola

Mario Balotelli is worth €100 million and set to return to Italy or England, according to his agent Mino Raiola.

The 27-year-old forward is out of contract at Nice at the end of the season, having scored 21 goals in 29 games in all competitions this campaign.

Balotelli has enjoyed two strong seasons at the Ligue 1 club, but appears set to return to the Serie A or the Premier League.

Raiola claimed he had spoken to several clubs about Balotelli, but he ruled out a return to AC Milan for the 33-time Italy international.

"Mario is ready to come back to Italy. He is one of the 10 best strikers in the world, and the number one in Italy," he told RAI.

"He is worth €100m, but he is a free agent so he is a bargain.

"I'm already negotiating with many teams in England and Italy. I talked with Juventus, Roma, Napoli, Inter."

On AC Milan, he added: "No, because there is [sporting director Massimiliano] Mirabelli and I can't talk with him, I'm not at his level."

Balotelli played for Inter and Milan in the Serie A and Manchester City and Liverpool in the Premier League prior to his move to Nice.