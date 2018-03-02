Juventus general manager Giuseppe Marotta would be happy if Emre Can joined the Serie A giants, but accepted the Liverpool midfielder could sign elsewhere.

Marotta accepts Can may not join Juventus

Can, 24, is out of contract at Anfield at the end of the season and is yet to make a decision on his future.

The Germany international has been heavily linked with Juve and Marotta hopes his team can get the deal done.

"We know that there are other clubs in the race to sign him," Marotta said on Thursday.

"If he decides to come to Juventus, we will be happy, but if he decides to join another team, we will take another chance."

Juve also are linked to Manchester United defender Matteo Darmian.

MORE:

'Firmino is one of the best' - Oxlade-Chamberlain talks up Liverpool forward

| Sneijder reveals why he snubbed Liverpool in 'winners' swipe

| Van Dijk: I had to 'step up' after £75m transfer to Liverpool



Marotta was unwilling to be drawn on the Italy international, who has made just 12 appearances in all competitions this season.

"He's a player of Manchester United and is not our property, but I can say that he's a good player," he said.