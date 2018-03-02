‘Welcome to Arsenal Football Club’ - Twitter mocks misfiring Aubameyang

News

Tigers open AFL with tough win over Blues
Sporting News
Sporting News /

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was on from start to finish in Arsenal’s 3-0 home defeat to Manchester City on Thursday, but several awkward moments meant it wasn’t quite perfect.

The Gabon international who joined the Gunners from Borussia Dortmund for a club-record fee, capped his side’s mediocre performance with a penalty miss – after Ederson Moraes saved his strike.

Aubameyang may be spared for not converting his kick, but his tame performance did not save him from hostility from football fans online.















