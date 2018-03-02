‘Welcome to Arsenal Football Club’ - Twitter mocks misfiring Aubameyang

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was on from start to finish in Arsenal’s 3-0 home defeat to Manchester City on Thursday, but several awkward moments meant it wasn’t quite perfect.
The Gabon international who joined the Gunners from Borussia Dortmund for a club-record fee, capped his side’s mediocre performance with a penalty miss – after Ederson Moraes saved his strike.
Aubameyang may be spared for not converting his kick, but his tame performance did not save him from hostility from football fans online.
Welcome to Arsenal football club #Aubameyang pic.twitter.com/ZzkRuHMK7M
— Cindy™ (@Cindymonel) March 1, 2018
Aubameyang Probably Wondering What he Just Got himself into #ARSMCI
— It's Mister To You (@IAm_Luja) March 1, 2018
Arsenal fans swore Aubameyang was Jesus and ozil was John the Baptist
— MANDEM (@kvngSpice) March 1, 2018
Yo Pierre wanna get out of here? pic.twitter.com/P77OgMpkiO
— Cal (@AubameyangGoal) March 1, 2018
Shambolic doesn't quite cover it for Arsenal. What's also alarming is the three forwards behind Aubameyang are United rejects. A club of Arsenal's stature should not stoop to that.
— Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) March 1, 2018
Glad Aubameyang finally got his wish to sign for a top club
— Didi Hamann (@DietmarHamann) March 1, 2018
How can you people say Arsenal started Phyno instead of Aubameyang against City?
— Doctor YazzY Olu (@Dr_Yazzy) March 1, 2018
People call Lacazette a 'Penalty Merchant' but these are the situations he would have buried that chance. I have said it before and I will say it again, Lacazette is a better finisher than Aubameyang.
— jäń (@Jan14i) March 1, 2018
Arsenal fans thought they signed prime Henry when they got Aubameyang, they didn't know they were signing Ahmed Musa with nice hair
— Khal•Kenshin (@la_OK3) March 1, 2018
Morata>>>>>>>Aubameyang
Check the recent statistics
— Iyá Lájè Of Lagos (@newscantell) March 1, 2018
Aubameyang is proving that it was absolutely childish & amature to slag off Lacazette. Both men are like Lions that aren't being fed and it's honestly making them look bad.
— Dean. (@ArsenalNexus) March 1, 2018
Aubameyang right now pic.twitter.com/ezWIEb7wvH
— M’BAKU (@khalidfarah__) March 1, 2018
Remember when Arsenal fans got excited about Aubameyang and Mkhitaryan.............. well
— Bilal (@BillzyC) March 1, 2018
MORE:
Arsenal tabled only 'real offer' for Aubameyang as striker sought to delay MLS or CSL move
| Arsenal must be united in difficult times, says Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
| Mkhitaryan & Aubameyang pledge to 'fight' for Wenger's Arsenal future
| EXTRA TIME: How Arsenal’s Aubameyang and Kasimpasa’s Omeruo are faring in the snow
Lacazette way better than Aubameyang....don't ask me why
— Gidado (@GidadoKaraye) March 1, 2018