Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was on from start to finish in Arsenal’s 3-0 home defeat to Manchester City on Thursday, but several awkward moments meant it wasn’t quite perfect.

‘Welcome to Arsenal Football Club’ - Twitter mocks misfiring Aubameyang

The Gabon international who joined the Gunners from Borussia Dortmund for a club-record fee, capped his side’s mediocre performance with a penalty miss – after Ederson Moraes saved his strike.

Aubameyang may be spared for not converting his kick, but his tame performance did not save him from hostility from football fans online.



Aubameyang Probably Wondering What he Just Got himself into #ARSMCI

— It's Mister To You (@IAm_Luja) March 1, 2018





Arsenal fans swore Aubameyang was Jesus and ozil was John the Baptist

— MANDEM (@kvngSpice) March 1, 2018





Yo Pierre wanna get out of here? pic.twitter.com/P77OgMpkiO

— Cal (@AubameyangGoal) March 1, 2018





Shambolic doesn't quite cover it for Arsenal. What's also alarming is the three forwards behind Aubameyang are United rejects. A club of Arsenal's stature should not stoop to that.

— Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) March 1, 2018





Glad Aubameyang finally got his wish to sign for a top club

— Didi Hamann (@DietmarHamann) March 1, 2018





How can you people say Arsenal started Phyno instead of Aubameyang against City?

— Doctor YazzY Olu (@Dr_Yazzy) March 1, 2018





People call Lacazette a 'Penalty Merchant' but these are the situations he would have buried that chance. I have said it before and I will say it again, Lacazette is a better finisher than Aubameyang.

— jäń (@Jan14i) March 1, 2018





Arsenal fans thought they signed prime Henry when they got Aubameyang, they didn't know they were signing Ahmed Musa with nice hair

— Khal•Kenshin (@la_OK3) March 1, 2018





Morata>>>>>>>Aubameyang



Check the recent statistics

— Iyá Lájè Of Lagos (@newscantell) March 1, 2018





Aubameyang is proving that it was absolutely childish & amature to slag off Lacazette. Both men are like Lions that aren't being fed and it's honestly making them look bad.

— Dean. (@ArsenalNexus) March 1, 2018





Remember when Arsenal fans got excited about Aubameyang and Mkhitaryan.............. well

— Bilal (@BillzyC) March 1, 2018



