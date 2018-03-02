Aussie 99-year-old smashes world record

Australian George Corones will reach his 100th birthday next month but he had an early celebration this week after breaking the 50m long-course freestyle world record for his age group.

The 99-year-old Victorian was the only competitor in the 100 to 104 years men's masters category and set a time of 56.12 seconds for a single length of the Gold Coast Aquatic Center pool, which will host the swimming at the Commonwealth Games in April.

He raced before the first night of the Australian swimming championships took place on Wednesday night.

It was organised specifically to allow Corones to attempt to break the 100-104 age group record of 1:31.19 seconds set in 2014 by Briton John Harrison.

"When I'm racing nothing exists above the water," Corones told 7 News.

"My eye is on that black line. I'm reaching and I'm swimming downhill."

The former GP credits his longevity to swimming, which he took up again at the age of 80 after World War II got in the way earlier in life.

"It's the only time when you're not fighting against gravity," he said.

"When you're in the water you're in an anti-gravity environment and it's beautiful."

The Australian had been unable to claim previous short course masters world records because of the lack of automated operating equipment at the pool where he swam the times.

He will be racing again on Saturday night as he attempts to break the 100m record.

Corones's attempts are a stark contrast to the 17-year-old Ariarne Titmus breaking her own world records at the championships as the Australian teenager prepares for her first Commonwealth Games.

