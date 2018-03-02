David Poile is now the NHL's all-time winningest general manager.

David Poile becomes NHL's winningest GM with Predators win over Oilers

With the Predators' 4-2 win over the Oilers Thursday, Poile now has 1,320 victories as a GM.

Initially it looked like Poile would have to wait another day for the victory as the Oilers shot out to a 2-0 in the first period, but thanks to two goals from Viktor Arvidsson and a goal apiece from Austin Watson and Scott Hartnell, the Predators were able to register a comeback win.

Poile, 68, passed longtime Rangers GM Glen Sather for the most wins as a GM, doing so against Sather's first NHL team in the Oilers.

Poile initially started as a GM for the Capitals where his team won 594 games in his 15 seasons with the team.

He then took over as the GM for the expansion Predators and built the franchise into winners, including a Stanley Cup berth in 2017.

If Nashville (40-14-9) can make the playoffs again this year, it will be the 25th time Poile's teams have reached the postseason.