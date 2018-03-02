Kirk Cousins free agency rumors: Broncos intend to go 'all-in' on QB

The Broncos are planning to make an all-out push to sign Kirk Cousins when free agency kicks off March 14, according to Yahoo Sports.
Denver has even discussed scenarios where they would clear out some $40 to $50 million in cap space to make room for the deal which is expected to make Cousins the highest-paid player in the league.
To clear the cap space, the Broncos would have to make some significant cuts. There have been rumors the team could move on from cornerback Aqib Talib and maybe even one of their high-price wide receivers in Demaryius Thomas or Emmanuel Sanders.
Cousins would instantly make the Broncos a contender but the QB-needy Vikings and Jets are also expected to join the bidding war.
Cousins has been with the Redskins since they selected him in the fourth round of the 2012 NFL Draft. Washington took Robert Griffin III with the No. 2 overall pick that season, but after Griffin was named the NFL's Rookie of the Year in 2012, injuries derailed him and Cousins stepped in. The former Michigan State quarterback has started every game for the Redskins since 2015 and was a Pro Bowler in 2016, where he threw for 4,917 yards with 25 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.
Cousins has thrown for over 4,000 yards in each of this three seasons as a starter, but the Redskins have just one playoff appearance and have seen their wins dip each season. After placing a franchise tag on Cousins last season, paying him nearly $24 million, the Redskins signaled the end of his time in Washington when they traded for Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith.