Potential first-round pick Billy Price tears pectoral during combine bench press

Ohio State center Billy Price came into the NFL Scouting Combine with high hopes but will leave the talent showcase with an unfortunate injury.

Potential first-round pick tears pectoral during combine bench press, report says

Price confirmed to reporters Friday morning that he had suffered an "incomplete" tear of his pectoral muscle during a bench press test Thursday. He said he does not expect to need surgery to fix the issue and plans to be ready for his first NFL training camp.



OSU OL Billy Price said he suffered an “incomplete pec tear’ and he will be ready for training camp. Getting a second opinion. He is “definitely happy it is something minor.”

— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 2, 2018



Price was a three-year starter on Ohio State's offensive line, breaking Luke Fickell’s school record for most consecutive starts with 55.

Price was seen by many as a potential first-round pick in the draft. ESPN's Todd McShay had Price ranked as his No. 31 prospect in the entire draft.