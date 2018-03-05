NFL trade rumors: Bears, Ravens emerging as suitors for Dolphins WR Jarvis Landry

The franchise tag doesn't necessarily mean Jarvis Landry will be staying in Miami in 2018.

NFL trade rumors: Bears emerging as suitor for Dolphins WR Jarvis Landry

The Dolphins are willing to trade the wide receiver for the right price and one of the teams that has emerged as a possible suitor is the Bears, according to the Miami Herald.

Miami is seeking a draft pick or a player in exchange for Landry, the report says. The Bears, who have seven picks in April's draft (no third-rounder) and a need at the WR position, have the cap space to take on Landry's deal.

According to ESPN, the Ravens, who have just under $12 million in cap space, are also among the at least five teams vying for Landry's services next season.



The Baltimore Ravens and Chicago Bears are among at least five teams to talk with Jarvis Landry’s agent about a potential trade for the Pro Bowl receiver, according to a source. No deal is imminent at this time.

— Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 5, 2018



Miami placed a $16.2 million tag on Landry last week (he has yet to sign) and with the NFL Scouting Combine coming to an end, the Dolphins are open to a drafting a viable option that could take Landry's place.

Landry's side and the Fins' front office have been working together on his future, with the latter allowing Landry’s camp to discuss contract terms with other teams that might be interested in trading for him, the Herald says.

MORE:

NFL trade rumors: Seahawks looking to deal Pro Bowl DE Michael Bennett

| NFL trade rumors: Rams to part ways with WR Tavon Austin; does he still have value?



Landry has been a productive piece for the Dolphins over the last four years, tabbing 400 receptions for 4,038 yards and 22 touchdowns in his four seasons in the league.