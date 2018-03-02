No. 1 Virginia completed one of the most improbable come-from-behind victories in recent memory on Thursday at Louisville.

Watch: No. 1 Virginia breaks Louisville's heart with buzzer-beater

Not only did the Cavaliers come back from 13 points down against Louisville, but with 0.9 seconds remaining on the clock they broke the Cardinals' heart with a bank-shot 3-pointer that defied all logic.

De'Andre Hunter barely had a chance to take a shot, but he had just enough time off the inbounds pass from Ty Jerome that he got it up in the air and said a prayer. The plea was answered and the shot fell.

What made it even worse for the Cardinals and their fans though was they had possession of the ball with less than a second to play, but a turnover by Deng Adel gave the ball back to Virginia and the rest is history.

Louisville still has a chance to make the tournament with a 19-11 record, but their berth would have been all but guaranteed with a win over the No. 1 team in the country.