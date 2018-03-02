MLB: Yankees' Steinbrenner: People are concerned about us

While Hal Steinbrenner does not necessarily like being the bad guy, he is fine with the New York Yankees being viewed that way.

Yankees' Steinbrenner: People are concerned about us

After the Yankees acquired former Marlins slugger Giancarlo Stanton, New York are once again being called 'The Evil Empire' and Steinbrenner does not hate it.

"It means you're relevant again, if people are starting up with that stuff again," the Yankees owner told Newsday Sports. "People are concerned about us."

With the acquisition of Stanton the Yankees now have both the 2017 National League MVP and the runner-up for the American League MVP in Aaron Judge. They also have rising stars Gary Sanchez and Greg Bird on their roster.

Those may be high praises at this point, but it is not out of the realm of possibility that the Yankees lead MLB in home runs and runs scored, and how they got to that point is why teams are back to disliking what was a remarkably likeable team in 2017.

Many feel the Yankees did not have to give up enough to acquire Stanton from the Marlins.

Still, the Yankees did what any team would do in the situation they were put in. The Marlins wanted to get rid of Stanton and his contract and the Yankees had the means to get it done.

"That's a big contract, a lot of money, and we already have a few outfielders," Steinbrenner said. "But I was very interested in the idea because if you have chance to get a player like him, you've got to look at it."