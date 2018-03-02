News

Arizona's Allonzo Trier cleared to play Thursday vs. Stanford

First, Arizona coach coach Sean Miller said he's not leaving the Wildcats. Then the Wildcats found out Allonzo Trier is back on the team as well.

Arizona basketball announced Trier will play in Thursday's game against Stanford after missing two games while the team sorted out his eligibility.



Trier was deemed ineligible Feb. 22 for a failed January drug test. Arizona appealed the suspension and the NCAA granted them a reprieve to allow him to play again.

The junior guard is second on the Wildcats' roster averaging 19.6 points per game.


Arizona is currently 22-7 and ranked No. 19 in the nation.

