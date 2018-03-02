First, Arizona coach coach Sean Miller said he's not leaving the Wildcats. Then the Wildcats found out Allonzo Trier is back on the team as well.

Arizona's Allonzo Trier cleared to play Thursday vs. Stanford

Arizona basketball announced Trier will play in Thursday's game against Stanford after missing two games while the team sorted out his eligibility.



We just received word that Allonzo Trier has been cleared for participation and will play in tonight’s game versus Stanford. We appreciate the NCAA granting this appeal and their understanding of this unique situation. #BearDown pic.twitter.com/bndabnHHb7

— Arizona Basketball (@APlayersProgram) March 2, 2018



Trier was deemed ineligible Feb. 22 for a failed January drug test. Arizona appealed the suspension and the NCAA granted them a reprieve to allow him to play again.

The junior guard is second on the Wildcats' roster averaging 19.6 points per game.

MORE:

Arizona's Allonzo Trier deemed ineligible by NCAA for second time with failed drug test



Arizona is currently 22-7 and ranked No. 19 in the nation.