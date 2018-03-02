Major winner Louis Oosthuizen enjoyed his lowest round at a World Golf Championships event after earning a one-stroke lead following day one of the WGC-Mexico Championship.

Oosthuizen opens with 64 to lead WGC-Mexico

Winner of the 2010 Open Championship, South African Oosthuizen opened with a seven-under-par 64 in Mexico on Thursday.

Oosthuizen was flawless at Club de Golf Chapultepec, holing an eagle and five birdies as he posted his lowest round at any of the four World Golf Championships.

There was a 33-minute delay due to lightning but the round was completed after play resumed at 17:52 local time (23:52 GMT).

Reigning PGA Tour Rookie of the Year and American Xander Schauffele walked off the course in a tie for second position alongside internationals Chris Paisley and Shubhankar Sharma.

Spanish star Jon Rahm had six birdies and two bogeys for a 67 to be outright seventh at four under heading into the second round.

Masters champion and countryman Sergio Garcia is a shot further back following his 68, while Rickie Fowler is also three under after he hit 17 of 18 greens in regulation.

World number one and defending champion Dustin Johnson almost brought the house down during his first-round 69.

Seeking back-to-back titles, Johnson saw his tee shot at the par-three 17th hole fall just centimetres short of a stunning hole-in-one.

It was a mixed day for Johnson aside from the near-ace, adding six birdies, a double bogey and two bogeys.

The American star is two under along with Bubba Watson, Alex Noren, Phil Mickelson, Patton Kizzire, Marc Leishman, Brendan Steele, Daniel Berger and Thomas Pieters.

Former world number one Jordan Spieth carded a one-under-par 70, which included four birdies and three bogeys.