Morgan signs five-year extension with Cowboys

Australia international Michael Morgan signed a five-year contract extension with the North Queensland Cowboys.

The star five-eighth, who made his NRL debut eight years ago, extended his deal with the Cowboys until the end of 2023 as the club look to the future with Johnathan Thurston retiring at season's end.

Morgan, 26, was delighted to re-sign with North Queensland, the club he has made 129 NRL appearances for.

"I'm stoked to be staying at the Cowboys, a club I grew up supporting and, later in life, proudly playing for," the Queensland representative said.

"Townsville is my home, I've been involved with the Cowboys since I was 17, I made my NRL debut as a Cowboy and all the positives in my career have come from me proudly wearing this great team's colours."

Cowboys general manager of football Peter Parr hailed Morgan, whose re-signing comes a week out from North Queensland's opening clash of the season against the Cronulla Sharks.

"Michael was a Townsville junior, was identified at an early age, and came up through our elite pathways system, from which point he earned an NRL contract with the club," he said.

"It's no secret the sort of career that Michael has had since then. Since making his NRL debut as a teenager in 2010, he has helped the club to its maiden premiership and two grand final appearances in three seasons.

"He's also made his Queensland and Australian debuts while playing for the Cowboys, something he and the club can be extremely proud of.

"To have him remain a Cowboy for a further five seasons is tremendous news for Michael, the club and all of North Queensland."