Aubameyang flops against Manchester City with ONE shot on target

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s third Premier League game ended in a mishap as the striker missed a penalty kick and recorded just one shot on target against Manchester City.
Auba joined the Gunners in January from Borussia Dortmund for £55 million plus £5m in further add-ons and had scored on his debut against Everton.
...but Ederson guesses the right way and saves Aubameyang's effort#AFCvMCFC 0-3 ⚫️ (53)
— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) March 1, 2018
Aubameyang has another chance on the turn - but sends his volley wide of the post#AFCvMCFC 0-3 ⚫️ (58) pic.twitter.com/78RSj29yol
— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) March 1, 2018
The 28-year-old mustered two shots in the 90 minutes, with one of those efforts blocked, as Arsenal remain sixth with 45 points from 28 games.
MORE:
Arsenal tabled only 'real offer' for Aubameyang as striker sought to delay MLS or CSL move
| Arsenal must be united in difficult times, says Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
He made 27 touches, two crosses, 20 total passes, 55% passing accuracy and 33.3 % duels won.
Aubameyang will have an immediate opportunity to have a more impactful match at Falmer Stadium as the Gunners travel face Chris Hughton’s Brighton & Hove Albion.