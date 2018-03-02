Aubameyang flops against Manchester City with ONE shot on target

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s third Premier League game ended in a mishap as the striker missed a penalty kick and recorded just one shot on target against Manchester City.

Auba joined the Gunners in January from Borussia Dortmund for £55 million plus £5m in further add-ons and had scored on his debut against Everton.



The 28-year-old mustered two shots in the 90 minutes, with one of those efforts blocked, as Arsenal remain sixth with 45 points from 28 games.

He made 27 touches, two crosses, 20 total passes, 55% passing accuracy and 33.3 % duels won.

Aubameyang will have an immediate opportunity to have a more impactful match at Falmer Stadium as the Gunners travel face Chris Hughton’s Brighton & Hove Albion.