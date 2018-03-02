Mikel Obi has indicated his readiness for the 2018 Chinese Super League season which kicks off on Friday.

Mikel Obi fired up for 2018 Chinese Super League season

Last season, the 30-year-old recovered from a hip injury - which kept him out for a long period - to help the Tianjin Tigers escape the drop.

And ahead of their curtain raiser against Hebei CFFC on Saturday, the former Chelsea midfielder has taken to the social media to announce his excitement at the resumption of the league.

“Two days before the first game of the season. Preseason done, let the games begin,” Mikel posted on Instagram.

Also, Mikel will be expected to lead Nigeria to the Russia 2018 World Cup in the summer with the Super Eagles faced with Croatia, Iceland and Argentina in the group stage of the showpiece.