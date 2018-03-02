Aussie swimmer leaves hospital to qualify for Comm Games

Jack Cartwright's remarkable performance in the 100m final at the Commonwealth Games trials is even more remarkable considering he was in hospital just hours before.

Kyle Chalmers clocked an impressive 48.16 seconds to claim the 100m title on Thursday night, narrowly beating young gun Cartwright, with defending champion Cam McEvoy third.

Cartwright was fifth at the halfway mark, before producing a stellar last 50m that saw him grab a silver medal and qualify for the Comm Games in April.

The brilliant swim came just 24 hours after he was sent to hospital after suffering heart palpitations on Wednesday night.

After failing to make the final of the 200m freestyle, the 19-year-old, who suffers Supraventricular Tachycardia (SVT), was sent to hospital by Swimming Australia.

“My max heartrate got up way over 200 (beats per minute),” Cartwright said.

“I got the palpitations in the first part of my 200m heat and it was just very hard to keep going."

Chalmers also suffers SVT and underwent surgery for it last year.

“I spoke to Kyle and he said it’s pretty dodgy for that to happen during a race but it’s just one of those things," Cartwright said.

“It feels great to get on the team. I mean my leg had seized up and I was lying in a hospital bed on Wednesday before I got the all-clear.”

Cartwright is booked in to see a heart specialist next week.

“It’s the same thing Kyle had and I’ll find out if the same surgery is warranted and the other options,” Cartwright said.

“I’ll definitely be swimming at the Games I know that.

“It feels good knowing I can get through it."