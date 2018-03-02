News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Tigers open AFL with tough win over Blues
Tigers open AFL with tough win over Blues

Aussie swimmer leaves hospital to qualify for Comm Games

7Sport /

Jack Cartwright's remarkable performance in the 100m final at the Commonwealth Games trials is even more remarkable considering he was in hospital just hours before.

First Draft: Derwin James
1:35

First Draft: Derwin James
First Draft: Bradley Chubb
1:27

First Draft: Bradley Chubb
MTS: Best of Derwin James 360
5:20

MTS: Best of Derwin James 360
First Draft: Lamar Jackson
1:50

First Draft: Lamar Jackson
First Draft: Josh Allen
1:47

First Draft: Josh Allen
Kyle Brandt: Sam Darnold is not an Andrew Luck type prospect
2:03

Kyle Brandt: Sam Darnold is not an Andrew Luck type prospect
Building the perfect running back with Reggie Bush
5:06

Building the perfect running back with Reggie Bush
NFL Network's Kyle Brandt: NC State defensive end Nick Chubb could be the star of the drat no one is talking about
2:15

NFL Network's Kyle Brandt: NC State defensive end Nick Chubb could be the star of the drat no one is talking about
Jason Pierre-Paul 2017 Season Highlights
3:02

Jason Pierre-Paul highlights | 2017 season
Does trading defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul change the New York Giants draft strategy?
1:05

Does trading defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul change the New York Giants' draft strategy?
Ian Rapoport: Giants trading Jason Pierre-Paul to Buccaneers
1:24

Ian Rapoport explains why the Giants traded Jason Pierre-Paul to Buccaneers
Mike Gesicki: Travis Kelce is the player I study
6:48

Mike Gesicki: Travis Kelce is the player I study
 

Kyle Chalmers clocked an impressive 48.16 seconds to claim the 100m title on Thursday night, narrowly beating young gun Cartwright, with defending champion Cam McEvoy third.

Cartwright was fifth at the halfway mark, before producing a stellar last 50m that saw him grab a silver medal and qualify for the Comm Games in April.

The brilliant swim came just 24 hours after he was sent to hospital after suffering heart palpitations on Wednesday night.

After failing to make the final of the 200m freestyle, the 19-year-old, who suffers Supraventricular Tachycardia (SVT), was sent to hospital by Swimming Australia.

Cartwright is going to the Comm Games. Image: Getty

“My max heartrate got up way over 200 (beats per minute),” Cartwright said.

“I got the palpitations in the first part of my 200m heat and it was just very hard to keep going."

Chalmers also suffers SVT and underwent surgery for it last year.

“I spoke to Kyle and he said it’s pretty dodgy for that to happen during a race but it’s just one of those things," Cartwright said.

“It feels great to get on the team. I mean my leg had seized up and I was lying in a hospital bed on Wednesday before I got the all-clear.”

Cartwright is booked in to see a heart specialist next week.

“It’s the same thing Kyle had and I’ll find out if the same surgery is warranted and the other options,” Cartwright said.

“I’ll definitely be swimming at the Games I know that.

“It feels good knowing I can get through it."

Back To Top