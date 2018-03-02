The Seahawks may be looking to move on from three-time Pro Bowl defensive end Michael Bennett.

NFL trade rumors: Seahawks looking to deal Pro Bowl DE Michael Bennett

According to ESPN, the team is attempting to trade Bennett, who has three years left on his four-year, $39 million extension he signed in December 2016.

The 32-year-old defensive end is coming off of a Pro Bowl season in which he was second on the team with 8 1/2 sacks, but he said himself his time with the Seahawks may be limited.

He told The News Tribune after the season ended that he "probably won't be back next year."

The Seahawks will likely look to move Bennett before March 18 when he's due a roster bonus of $3 million and will likely release him if no trade partner is found.