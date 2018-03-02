JR Smith will not be on the court when the Cleveland Cavaliers face the Philadelphia 76ers due to a suspension.

JR Smith suspended by Cavs for detrimental conduct

The Cavs announced veteran guard Smith's one-game ban two hours before Thursday's NBA clash for conduct detrimental to the team.

Cleveland head coach Tyronn Lue did not disclose what the detrimental conduct was but did say it happened after Thursday's shootaround.

Smith will regain his starting spot after suspension is over, Lue told reporters.

The 32-year-old is averaging 8.3 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Cavs this season.