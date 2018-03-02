Manchester City's latest big win over Arsenal means Pep Guardiola's side have already scored more goals in 2017-18 than they did last season.

Free-scoring Manchester City eclipse 2016-17 goals tally

City failed to win a trophy in Guardiola's first season in English football, but routed the Gunners 3-0 at Wembley on Sunday to win the EFL Cup final.

And City were ruthless again when they travelled to the Emirates Stadium on Thursday, becoming the first time to score three first-half goals away at Arsenal in the Premier League era.

Bernardo Silva, David Silva and Leroy Sane were on target before the interval to wrap up a comprehensive victory that moved City 16 points clear atop the Premier League.

Guardiola marked his 100th game in charge of the club at the Emirates and the records continued to tumble for the Catalan, whose side are on track to reach the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

City have now scored 82 goals in all competitions in the 2017-18 season, beating the 80 they managed in the whole of last term.

Guardiola's men require five more Premier League wins to guarantee the Premier League title and City would play 16 matches before the end of the campaign if they reach the Champions League final.

A 4-0 demolition of Basel in the first leg of a last-16 Champions League tie last month contributed to City's tally, while the Premier League leaders also put five past Leicester City in February.

January's 4-1 FA Cup win at home to Burnley, as well as four-goal hauls against Tottenham, Swansea City and Bournemouth, have added to City's free-scoring habit.

But a 7-2 humiliation of Stoke City in the Premier League in November is the heaviest victory recorded by Guardiola's men this term.