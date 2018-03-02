Jalek Felton's career at North Carolina is over.

North Carolina PG Jalek Felton withdraws from school

The freshman point guard, nephew of former Tar Heels legend Raymond Felton, was suspended from the university Jan. 30. Citing privacy laws, the athletic department declined to comment. Thursday, Jalek Felton's attorney announced he has withdrawn from UNC.



.@Jalek05 has withdrawn from @UNC. “Playing at @UNC_Basketball was a life-long dream come true. It’s time for a new dream.” Jalek Felton pic.twitter.com/SRRunPSirU

— Κerry Sutton ⚜ (@kerstinwsutton) March 1, 2018



The 6-3, 190-pound West Columbia, S.C. native played in all 22 games he suited up for before his suspension, averaging 2.9 points and and 1.6 assists, averaging 9.7 minutes per game while backing up SN preseason All-American Joel Berry. Since his departure, North Carolina has gone 6-2. The ninth-ranked Tar Heels (22-7) travel to face arch-rival No. 5 Duke (24-5) Saturday night in their regular-season finale Saturday before the ACC Tournament begins in Brooklyn, N.Y.