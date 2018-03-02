Is this the most bizarre snooker frame ever?

An unbelievable snooker stand-off lasting over an hour has been described as one of the most bizarre frames in the sport's history.

Snooker world goes nuts over 'maddest frame ever'

Mark Williams and Aditya Mehta were involved in the crazy stalemate during a second round match at the Welsh Open on Thursday.

The bizarre scenes occurred in the third frame, when a bunch of red balls congregated around the black ball, which was hanging just above the lower right pocket.

Both men refused to sink the black and take the penalty, despite Williams trailing 91-21 at the time.

Williams and Mehta engaged in a tactical battle that lasted a whopping 73 minutes, with both men refusing to relent.

Williams eventually potted the black after a rather risky shot backfired, leaving fans in awe at what they'd witnessed.

Also, maddest frame of snooker ever on Eurosport right now pic.twitter.com/SmM88BX3pz — Richard Osman (@richardosman) February 28, 2018

Williams v Mehta in Welsh open is a bit of a standoff , frame 3 now running 1 hr 7 mins cos of this black pic.twitter.com/0qfRAd7lE2 — joe stack (@joestack_ky) February 28, 2018

Looks like pink is taking an indirect free kick against a red team with a keeper wearing black. — Andrew Stewart (@andrewastewart) February 28, 2018

where’s John Virgo and his trick shots when you need him? — WowHaus (@WowHauser) February 28, 2018

Williams v Mehta is getting silly now! 😊 pic.twitter.com/MfUDmp92I3 — Annette Lord (@annette147) February 28, 2018

Just had the absolute pleasure of watching that 73 minute snooker frame between Mark Williams and Aditya Mehta. #welshopensnooker #welshopen — Kieran Grierson (@kgrierson94) February 28, 2018

Forget the VAR controversy at Wembley - snooker for purists at the Welsh Open - already over an hour this frame between Williams and Mehta pic.twitter.com/89UEBMr6LG — Mark Pearson (@BetfredSport) February 28, 2018

This Williams and Mehta frame of snooker is an absolute epic. Over an hour. @FredBoycott would be proud. #DigIn #WelshOpen — Thomas Broadley (@ThomasBroadley) February 28, 2018

This frame of snooker between Mark Williams and Mehta is one of the most bizarre I've ever seen. #WelshOpen — Michael H (@ginger_michael) February 28, 2018

The 73-minute battle actually pales in comparison to a 2017 World Championship qualifier between Fergal O'Brien and David Gilbert, which lasted two hours, three minutes and 41 seconds.