Is this the most bizarre snooker frame ever?

An unbelievable snooker stand-off lasting over an hour has been described as one of the most bizarre frames in the sport's history.
Mark Williams and Aditya Mehta were involved in the crazy stalemate during a second round match at the Welsh Open on Thursday.
The bizarre scenes occurred in the third frame, when a bunch of red balls congregated around the black ball, which was hanging just above the lower right pocket.
Both men refused to sink the black and take the penalty, despite Williams trailing 91-21 at the time.
Williams and Mehta engaged in a tactical battle that lasted a whopping 73 minutes, with both men refusing to relent.
Williams eventually potted the black after a rather risky shot backfired, leaving fans in awe at what they'd witnessed.
The 73-minute battle actually pales in comparison to a 2017 World Championship qualifier between Fergal O'Brien and David Gilbert, which lasted two hours, three minutes and 41 seconds.