England's Anderson 'worried' over Test cricket's future

James Anderson has expressed his fears over the future of Test cricket after three of his England team-mates opted to sign white-ball only domestic contracts.

Adil Rashid, Alex Hales and Reece Topley – whose decision was taken as part of his rehabilitation from a recurrence of a stress fracture in his back – have all decided not to play in the County Championship in 2018.

Paceman Anderson, England's record Test wicket-taker, believes the riches on offer in the likes of the Big Bash League and the Indian Premier League will be more attractive to young players than cricket's longest format.

"I just pray there is enough love for Test cricket out there," he said in quotes reported by BBC Sport.

"With the way cricket is going and the amount of Twenty20 cricket around the world, there is that worry that more and more people will start doing it.

"The next generation of players coming through might see that as a way to go if they want to find a career in cricket.

"It's a lot less hours on the field playing, it's a lot easier on the body and the mind, and it potentially could be more [lucrative] in terms of the money they can make around the world."