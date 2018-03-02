Former Penn State running back Saquon Barkley is among the top prospects in this year's NFL Draft, and he'll try to heighten his resume this weekend at the NFL Combine.

Saquon Barkley respects Browns; thinks Giants would be good fit

Barkley, who has been linked with the Browns at either No. 1 or No. 4 overall in the draft, said he would welcome a trip to Cleveland.

"That’d be awesome. Something bigger than you,'' Barkley said Thursday in Indianapolis. "If you go to a team like that, obviously, they’ve had some rough years. But I think they’re just a couple of pieces away. They do have a lot of young talent. They’ve brought in a new offensive coordinator. They only won one game, but they were in a lot of games. You want to be a part of something like that. Something that’s bigger than yourself. Something that will leave a legacy. Being a part of something special."

While Barkley played a diplomatic role in welcoming a selection by the Browns, it was clear where his heart lies while talking about the Giants.

"If I was fortunate to go to a team like that, that would be a good fit," Barkley said of the Giants. "Any team in my mind would be a good fit. They were in a lot of games last year too. Had a lot of injuries. They’ve got a lot of great players. A quarterback that’s established and has proven himself. If I was fortunate to go to a team like that, I feel like that would be another good fit."

The Giants would offer Barkley a chance to join a loaded offense, assuming everyone returns healthy. The Giants have struggled to find a consistent running game in recent seasons, and Barkley is the type of player who can instantly stress defenses.

Workout numbers at the combine are often overvalued, but Barkley's strength number, in particular, were worth paying attention to, especially considering he's known as a speed back.



Oh boy. Penn St RB Saquon Barkley put on a show on the bench. 29 reps at 225. I think he’ll do OK in the draft.

— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 1, 2018



MORE:

Pete Carroll gives scouting report on Russell Wilson's baseball skills

| Mike Zimmer hopes Teddy Bridgewater's career is with him



Look for Barkley to come off the board anywhere from pick No. 1 to pick No. 4 in next month's draft.

"I’m competitive. But I don’t care if I’m drafted 1, 5 or 72 or the last pick," he said. "I’m gonna come in with my head low ready to work. That’s not going to change me. No matter where I’m drafted or who I’m drafted by, they’re going to get the same person. They’re going to get the guy who’s going to be a competitor, who’s passionate about the game. Even thought I’ll be a rookie, I’m going to try to be a leader to the best of my ability and continue to work."