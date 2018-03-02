Sean Miller apparently was not caught on a wiretap by the FBI talking to ASM agent runner Christian Dawkins discussing payment for star recruit Deandre Ayton.

Sean Miller not caught on tape by FBI discussing payment for Deandre Ayton, report says

According to Sports Illustrated, FBI wiretaps on Dawkins' phone did not begin until 2017. Ayton committed to Arizona in September 2016, so the recruitment of Ayton, would not have ben relevant to a 2017 phone call. ESPN reported initially Miller was caught on a wiretap discussing payment for Ayton in the summer of 2017.

ESPN later amended the report to say the call occurred in the spring of 2016 and then again to simply 2016.

247Sports was the first to report the report's possible inaccuracies, and SI has now seconded the notion.

Furthermore, SI reported that Ayton was not the player who was believed to have received payment from Arizona by way of Dawkins. The Wildcats have been involved in the investigation since Book Richardson was arrested for his role in the case.

So the school is still part of the situation, Ayton apparently was not.