Pep Guardiola recorded his 100th game in charge of Manchester City, the Catalan enjoying the best points per game ratio in Premier League history.

Sensational City mark Guardiola's 100th game in style

A 3-0 demolition of Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Thursday saw City move 16 points clear at the top of the table, five days after routing the Gunners by the same scoreline in the EFL Cup final at Wembley.

Guardiola's 100th game could hardly have gone smoother, Leroy Sane involved in sublime team goals scored by Bernardo Silva and David Silva before scoring the third himself before the break.

Arsenal had never conceded three first-half goals at home in a Premier League game before, with Petr Cech ensuring the damage was not even worse with two smart stops from Sergio Aguero, denying the striker his 200th City goal.

Victory at the Emirates means Guardiola has won 69 per cent of his matches in charge of City, losing only 13 times in all competitions, seven of those defeats coming in the Premier League.

The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich coach has managed City in 66 Premier League games, collecting 153 points for a points per game (PPG) record of 2.31.

Only three other bosses - Chelsea's Antonio Conte, Mauricio Pochettino of Tottenham and Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp - have recorded a Premier League PPG of over 2.0 since Guardiola's arrival in English football.

Guardiola has come out on top in four of six meetings with Arsenal – including three times this term – but five wins out of five make West Brom his favourite opponent.

City have also beaten Swansea City, West Ham, Watford and Bournemouth four times out of four since the Catalan was appointed to take charge for the 2016-17 season.

However, Guardiola will want to improve his record against Liverpool. City – beaten by the Reds for their only defeat in the Premier League this season – have won just once in four league games against the Merseyside outfit under the Catalan's charge.