NFL: Seahawks coach Carroll gives scouting report on Wilson's baseball skills

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson could soon be playing in a MLB spring training game with the New York Yankees, and NFL head coach Pete Carroll is playing it coy when it comes to his support.

At the NFL Scouting Combine on Thursday, Seahawks boss Carroll was pressed about whether he would give his blessing for his star quarterback to play in a Grapefruit League game with the Yankees, but he was not willing to give a straight answer.

Instead, he gave a scouting report highlighting areas Wilson could improve his baseball game.

"So far he's not doing a great job going with the pitches away from him, and we're hoping that he's going to start putting the ball into right field a bit more and going with the pitch," Carroll said while trying to hold back a smile.

"Aside from that, the curve ball is still giving him a problem like it always did back in the day, so we'll see what happens."

While Carroll's scouting report may have been a creative way to deflect a question he did not want to answer, he did offer some support saying he did not think there was anything wrong with Wilson training with the Yankees during the offseason.

"He's going to be working out and doing something anyway. He reports in impeccable condition. He's extraordinarily dedicated to doing everything he can to be right, I don't think at this early stage right now, they're not in the program here, there's a lot of free time and guys have to do their thing," Carroll said. "Some guys are maybe traveling around the world, he's playing baseball. I don't think there's anything wrong with that at all."

Although Wilson is best known as Seattle's quarterback, he was a multi-sport athlete in college playing second base at North Carolina State.

He was a fourth-round pick by the Colorado Rockies in 2010, but he opted for a football career over baseball. He transferred to the University of Wisconsin for his final year of eligibility where he was drafted as a third-round pick by the Seahawks in 2012.