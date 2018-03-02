Athletics: More indoor glory for flawless Dibaba

Genzebe Dibaba enhanced her reputation as one of the great indoor athletes by taking gold in the women's 3000 metres on the opening night of the IAAF World Indoor Championships in Birmingham.

More indoor glory for flawless Dibaba

The Ethiopian runner, who already had two gold medals at the same distance and another in the 1500m from previous Indoor Worlds, put in another fine performance to add to her tally on Thursday.

Didaba was made to work hard on the final lap as Sifan Hassan and Laura Muir battled hard behind her, but the 2016 Olympic silver medallist in the 1500m had an extra gear and was first home in a time of eight minutes and 45.05 seconds.

Hassan's consolation was a silver medal, while Muir delighted the home crowd by taking the bronze for Great Britain, having had to take time off her work at an animal hospital and travelled through a blizzard due to adverse weather in the UK to compete.

Russian athlete Mariya Lasitskene, gold medallist at the 2015 World Championships, added another title to her repertoire by winning the women's high jump with a 2.01 metre clearance.

There was another Russian victor in the men's high jump as Danil Lysenko jumped 2.36m.