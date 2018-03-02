Cedric Bakambu became Africa’s most expensive footballer ever following his move to Beijing Guoan.

Twitter reacts to Bakambu's African record move to Beijing Guoan

The 26-year-old joined the Chinese topflight side for a fee of £65m to erase Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s record following his move to Arsenal from Borussia Dortmund.

Bakambu– set to wear the number 12 shirt for the Imperial Guards was presented to the media on Thursday.

Congrats @Bakambu17 on your feat as Africa's most expensive player ever. That's a good one ad I wish you a great time in China. pic.twitter.com/nyVGjXLxlR

— Mutiu Adepoju (@MutiuAdepoju8) March 1, 2018





So Cedric Bakambu IS now the most expensive African footballer of all time.



Ahead of Aubameyang, Keita, Mane, Salah etc

— John Bennett (@JohnBennettBBC) March 1, 2018





Why on earth did Bakambu move to China??

— Hephzibah (@_mo_G6ix) March 1, 2018





China really are ruining football! €90m apparently for Bakambu who now becomes the most expensive African player of all time

— Matthew (@SaintAyew) March 1, 2018





Bakambu every time he checks his bank account. pic.twitter.com/8RhSgvkFv3

— Deniz Andres (@Koezo123) March 1, 2018





#Bakambu signed with Beijing Guoan from China.

All players leave from Europe for money?!!

WHY??

— Roberto (@roberto_madaras) March 1, 2018





Wake up to find people tweeting about Bakambu as if hes died.. when in reality hes gone to China.

— Luke (@HendoMentality) March 1, 2018





Now Bakambu has gone to China ffs, another quality player that has ruined his career

— ✨ (@cfcEthan) March 1, 2018



