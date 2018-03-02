Twitter reacts to Bakambu's African record move to Beijing Guoan

News

Sporting News
Sporting News /

Cedric Bakambu became Africa’s most expensive footballer ever following his move to Beijing Guoan.

The 26-year-old joined the Chinese topflight side for a fee of £65m to erase Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s record following his move to Arsenal from Borussia Dortmund.

Bakambu– set to wear the number 12 shirt for the Imperial Guards was presented to the media on Thursday.

And the world has reacted to the unbelievable transfer on Twitter.










