Beijing Guoan sign Cedric Bakambu in African-record £65m deal

Beijing Guoan have completed an unbelievable African-record move to sign Villarreal forward Cedric Bakambu for £65m.

The DR Congo international penned a four-year deal with the Chinese Super League and was presented as a Guoan player as a media conference on Friday.

Bakambu’s fee eclipsed that which Arsenal paid for the services of Gabon star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in January after his release clause worth $50m was activated.

The forward would be hoping to add more attacking bite to Roger Schmidt’s side that finished ninth in the Chinese topflight last season.

Before his unveiling, Bakambu had commenced training with his new team-mates in Portugal with the Imperial Guards releasing his photos in training.

He joined Villarreal in 2015 from Turkish side Bursaspor, where he had scored 21 goals in his sole season with the club.

The former France youth international scored 46 times for the Yellow Submarine and remains the only African ever to receive LaLiga's Player of the Month award.