Rae Carruth gives up pursuit of custody of son he tried to have killed

The day after a letter written by Rae Carruth suggesting he wanted custody of his son, Chancellor, was published, the imprisoned former Panthers wide receiver sent another letter saying he’s changed his mind about that pursuit.

Carruth has been in jail since 2001, convicted of conspiring to murder Cherica Adams while she was pregnant with Chancellor. A gunman hired by Carruth, Van Brett Watkins, shot Cherica four times. She gave birth to Chancellor shortly after that but died four weeks later. Chancellor was born with cerebral palsy and brain damage.

In a letter published by WBTV on Feb. 20, Carruth wrote of his son, “I let him down as he came into this world and the only way that I can make that right and the only way I can work out my relationship with my son is to be there for him.”

But in a letter postmarked Feb. 21 and received Wednesday by the Charlotte Observer, Carruth walked that back.

“For all involved or invested in this ordeal, please calm down,” he wrote. “I will no longer be pursuing a relationship with Chancellor and (Saundra Adams, Chancellor’s grandmother who has raised him). I promise to leave them be, which I now see is in everyone’s best interest.”

In a bit of a contradiction, Carruth continued in his second letter that he wants to “make amends with Chancellor and try to be the father that I should have been from day one.”

But he seems to have come to terms with the notion that he’ll never have custody of Chancellor.

“I want to apologize to everyone for all of this confusion and for having the audacity to believe that there was ever a real place for me in Chancellor's life, other than on the outside looking in,” he wrote.

Tiffany Shears-Trice, a spokesperson for the family who has kept in touch with Carruth during his incarceration, said, “Rae can see Chancellor is a happy, healthy soul and he doesn’t want to interfere with that. But he will still live up to his financial responsibilities for his son – he definitely wants to do that and he will do that. He wants to help.”

The Observer notes that Saundra Adams has received hardly any money from the $5.8 million she was awarded in a wrongful death suit in 2003, which was to be paid by Carruth and his three convicted co-conspirators.

Carruth is scheduled to be released from prison in October.